Grant Hirschman betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Grant Hirschman of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Grant Hirschman returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this event.
Hirschman's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-68
|-4
|2023
|T24
|69-66-68-69
|-13
|2022
|T61
|69-70-68-72
|-6
|2020
|MC
|70-69
|-4
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Hirschman's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Hirschman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 13-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Hirschman's recent performances
- Hirschman has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.
- No data is available for Hirschman's best finish in his last ten appearances.
- No Strokes Gained data is available for Hirschman's past five tournaments.
Hirschman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Hirschman's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are available for Hirschman's 2025 season.
- No Strokes Gained data is available for Hirschman's past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirschman as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
