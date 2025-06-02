Gavin Cohen betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Gavin Cohen plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 12, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Gavin Cohen competes in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX June 5-8. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, looking to make his mark in this tournament.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Cohen's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Cohen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
Cohen's recent performances
- Cohen's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he missed the cut with a score of one-over.
Cohen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.423
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.815
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.174
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.408
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.656
|-
Cohen's advanced stats and rankings
- Cohen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.423 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards was also notable.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cohen sported a -1.815 mark. He had a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cohen delivered a 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he broke par 11.11 percent of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cohen as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.