Étienne Papineau betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Ãtienne Papineau of Canada plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Étienne Papineau returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. This tournament marks Papineau's second appearance in the event, following his missed cut in 2024.
Papineau's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-74
|E
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Papineau's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Papineau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
Papineau's recent performances
- Papineau's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 6-over.
Papineau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Papineau's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Papineau in the 2025 season or from his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Papineau as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
