Doc Redman betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Doc Redman plays his shot on the eighth hole during the first round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 12, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Doc Redman will compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX from June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Redman's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at -26.
Doc Redman's recent performances
- Redman has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.
Doc Redman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Doc Redman's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Redman's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Redman as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.