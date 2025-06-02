Derek Bard betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Derek Bard of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Derek Bard competes in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. This marks Bard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Bard's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Derek Bard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
Derek Bard's recent performances
- Bard's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-under.
Derek Bard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.118
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.928
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.089
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.289
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.154
|-
Derek Bard's advanced stats and rankings
- Bard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.118 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bard is sporting a -0.928 mark this season. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bard has delivered a 1.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he is breaking par 8.33% of the time.
- Bard's average Driving Distance is 281.5 yards this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 5.56% for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bard as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
