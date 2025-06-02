PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Derek Bard betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Derek Bard of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Derek Bard competes in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. This marks Bard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Bard at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • This is Bard's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Derek Bard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-70-2--

    Derek Bard's recent performances

    • Bard's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-under.

    Derek Bard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.118-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.928-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.089-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.289-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.154-

    Derek Bard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.118 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bard is sporting a -0.928 mark this season. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bard has delivered a 1.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he is breaking par 8.33% of the time.
    • Bard's average Driving Distance is 281.5 yards this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 5.56% for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bard as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

