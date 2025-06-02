Davis Chatfield betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Davis Chatfield is set to compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. The tournament will take place at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Chatfield's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Davis Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has no recorded top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
- He has no recorded best finish in his last ten appearances.
- Chatfield has an average of - Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of - Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged - Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Chatfield in the 2025 season or in his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
