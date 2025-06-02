Cooper Dossey betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Cooper Dossey of the United States looks on prior to his shot from the 9th bunker during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Cooper Dossey returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he finished tied for ninth in 2024. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Dossey's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|68-64-69-68
|-16
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Dossey's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Dossey's recent performances
- Dossey has no recorded top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten performances.
- Dossey has an average of - Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of - Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dossey has averaged - Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dossey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Dossey's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Dossey in the 2025 season or his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dossey as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
