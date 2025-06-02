PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Carl Yuan betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carl Yuan of China plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Carl Yuan of China plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Carl Yuan returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina from June 5-8, 2025. Yuan aims to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Yuan's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020T3266-67-70-69-13

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Yuan's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2020, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Yuan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5969-70-69-71-92.987
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-76+4--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-70+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-70-64-73-8--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC72-82+12--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT1167-67-66-69-15--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

    Yuan's recent performances

    • Yuan had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.053-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.286-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.377-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.344-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.487-

    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yuan is sporting a -1.286 mark this season. He has a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yuan has delivered a 1.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he is breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Yuan's average Driving Distance is 302.4 yards this season.
    • He has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 219th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

