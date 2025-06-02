Carl Yuan betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Yuan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 this season.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yuan is sporting a -1.286 mark this season. He has a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Yuan has delivered a 1.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he is breaking par 20.83% of the time.

Yuan's average Driving Distance is 302.4 yards this season.