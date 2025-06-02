Carl Yuan betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Carl Yuan of China plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Carl Yuan returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina from June 5-8, 2025. Yuan aims to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Yuan's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|T32
|66-67-70-69
|-13
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Yuan's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2020, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 13-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Yuan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|2.987
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-70-64-73
|-8
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-82
|+12
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T11
|67-67-66-69
|-15
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
Yuan's recent performances
- Yuan had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.053
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.286
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.377
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.344
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.487
|-
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yuan is sporting a -1.286 mark this season. He has a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yuan has delivered a 1.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he is breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Yuan's average Driving Distance is 302.4 yards this season.
- He has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 219th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
