Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Vince Whaley hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 coming off a 54th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Whaley has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2021), posting a score of -3 and finishing 15th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Whaley's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|15
|69-72-65-71
|-3
Whaley's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Whaley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whaley has an average of -3.118 in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Whaley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.527 ranks 165th on TOUR this season, and his 48.2% driving accuracy average ranks 175th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 150th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.444. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a -0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|296.7
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Whaley's Best Finishes
- Whaley, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, Whaley has 53 points, ranking him 146th in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.224 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.879. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.721 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.380, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
- Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 54th in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.
Whaley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.527
|-0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.444
|-1.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.067
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.521
|-0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.559
|-3.118
Whaley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|73-65-71-71
|-4
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-69-66-73
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.