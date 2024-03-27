PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 coming off a 54th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Whaley has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2021), posting a score of -3 and finishing 15th.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Whaley's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/11/20211569-72-65-71-3

    Whaley's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Whaley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whaley has an average of -3.118 in his past five tournaments.
    Whaley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Whaley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.527 ranks 165th on TOUR this season, and his 48.2% driving accuracy average ranks 175th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 150th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.444. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a -0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance78296.7298.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.49%
    Putts Per Round130.2
    Par Breakers1%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Whaley's Best Finishes

    • Whaley, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Currently, Whaley has 53 points, ranking him 146th in the FedExCup standings.

    Whaley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.224 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.879. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.721 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.380, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
    • Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 54th in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.527-0.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.444-1.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110-0.067-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.521-0.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.559-3.118

    Whaley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7973-65-71-71-42
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7273-69-76-72+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4069-69-66-73-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-70-69-72-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-70-70-70-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1368-66-65-69-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-68-69-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship863-70-65-69-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1366-69-64-66-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-67+3--
    January 18-21The American Express3467-68-66-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-66-70-70-1328
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-72-71-72+16

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

