Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.224 (he missed the cut in that event).

Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.879. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.721 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.380, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 54th in that event.