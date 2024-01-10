PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Stephan Jaeger seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He placed 28th at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last two trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jaeger has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 28th.
    • In 2023, Jaeger finished 28th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Jaeger's Recent Performances

    • Jaeger has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Stephan Jaeger has averaged 305.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 2.951 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Jaeger .

    Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance50306.1305.3
    Greens in Regulation %1670.49%75.00%
    Putts Per Round10929.0929.3
    Par Breakers5023.09%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance1211.84%8.61%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Jaeger's Best Finishes

    • Jaeger took part in 32 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 29 occasions.
    • Last season Jaeger put up his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he finished ninth with a score of -18 (six shots back of the winner).
    • Jaeger collected 692 points last season, placing 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3321.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2130.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.3871.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.090-0.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.8342.951

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Jaeger's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship4369-70-73-71-510
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3069-68-72-71-823
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open4466-72-67-68-119
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4069-73-65-70-314
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-69-5--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open970-67-70-67-666
    November 17-20The RSM Classic4667-70-71-67-79
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii2867-66-69-68-1029
    January 19-22The American Express3668-69-65-70-1618
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open5369-72-76-75+46
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4068-71-71-72-216
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1471-69-67-67-651
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4474-72-69-70-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2766-72-72-74E27
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1865-71-70-67-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2770-70-70-70-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1167-71-65-63-1865
    May 18-21PGA Championship5072-70-69-76+79
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-70-71-76+138
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6466-68-69-74-34
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-68-70-63-1870
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1368-69-66-66-1556
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.