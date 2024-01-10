Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Stephan Jaeger seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He placed 28th at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2023.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last two trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jaeger has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 28th.
- In 2023, Jaeger finished 28th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Jaeger's Recent Performances
- Jaeger has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
- Stephan Jaeger has averaged 305.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 2.951 Strokes Gained: Total.
Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|306.1
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.49%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|50
|23.09%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|11.84%
|8.61%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Jaeger's Best Finishes
- Jaeger took part in 32 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 29 occasions.
- Last season Jaeger put up his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he finished ninth with a score of -18 (six shots back of the winner).
- Jaeger collected 692 points last season, placing 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.332
|1.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.213
|0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.387
|1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.090
|-0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.834
|2.951
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Jaeger's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|43
|69-70-73-71
|-5
|10
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|23
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|66-72-67-68
|-11
|9
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|14
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|9
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|66
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|46
|67-70-71-67
|-7
|9
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|28
|67-66-69-68
|-10
|29
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|36
|68-69-65-70
|-16
|18
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|53
|69-72-76-75
|+4
|6
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|40
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|16
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-69-67-67
|-6
|51
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|74-72-69-70
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|66-72-72-74
|E
|27
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|65-71-70-67
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-70-70
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|67-71-65-63
|-18
|65
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-70-69-76
|+7
|9
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-70-71-76
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.