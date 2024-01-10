Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Over his last two trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jaeger has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 28th.

En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).