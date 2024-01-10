Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Sahith Theegala shot -8 and took 48th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Waialae Country Club January 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Theegala has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2022. He finished 48th, posting a score of -8.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Theegala's Recent Performances
- Theegala has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.
- Sahith Theegala has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 3.739 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 10.047 Strokes Gained: Total.
Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Theegala had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.139 last season, which ranked 134th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala ranked 69th on TOUR with an average of 0.175 per round. Additionally, he ranked 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.94%.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 17th last season, while he averaged 28.04 putts per round (fifth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|64.94%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|28.04
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|37
|23.74%
|29.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|14.26%
|11.42%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Theegala's Best Finishes
- Theegala last season played 31 tournaments, picking up two wins with six top-five finishes and 10 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 26 occasions.
- Last season, one of Theegala's two wins came when he shot -21 at the Fortinet Championship.
- Theegala ranked 34th in the FedExCup standings with 1065 points last season.
Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 2.722. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.337.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.396 (he finished sixth in that event).
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.924 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished in that event.
- Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.226) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.139
|1.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.175
|2.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.267
|2.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.485
|3.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.788
|10.047
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Theegala's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|92
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|5
|71-67-63-67
|-12
|100
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|67
|79-70-73-69
|+7
|3
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|22
|71-68-73-64
|-4
|38
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-63-68-66
|-17
|208
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|1
|60-60-62
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|33
|67-71-72-72
|-10
|27
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|54
|66-70-68-71
|-13
|6
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|66-72-71-70
|-9
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|72-70-68-71
|-3
|16
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|100
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|74
|70-75-78-75
|+10
|3
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|9
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|88
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|70-68-67-65
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-74-71-73
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-71-71-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|16
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.