PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Sahith Theegala shot -8 and took 48th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Waialae Country Club January 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Theegala has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2022. He finished 48th, posting a score of -8.
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Theegala's Recent Performances

    • Theegala has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Sahith Theegala has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging 3.739 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 10.047 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Theegala .

    Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Theegala had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.139 last season, which ranked 134th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala ranked 69th on TOUR with an average of 0.175 per round. Additionally, he ranked 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.94%.
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 17th last season, while he averaged 28.04 putts per round (fifth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance59304.9306.0
    Greens in Regulation %15864.94%75.00%
    Putts Per Round528.0428.6
    Par Breakers3723.74%29.63%
    Bogey Avoidance11314.26%11.42%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Theegala's Best Finishes

    • Theegala last season played 31 tournaments, picking up two wins with six top-five finishes and 10 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 26 occasions.
    • Last season, one of Theegala's two wins came when he shot -21 at the Fortinet Championship.
    • Theegala ranked 34th in the FedExCup standings with 1065 points last season.

    Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 2.722. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.337.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.396 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.924 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished in that event.
    • Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.226) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.1391.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1752.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.2672.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4853.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.78810.047

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Theegala's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship667-69-71-70-1192
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP571-67-63-67-12100
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina6779-70-73-69+73
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open2271-68-73-64-438
    November 17-20The RSM Classic268-63-68-66-17208
    December 9-11QBE Shootout160-60-62E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3367-71-72-72-1027
    January 19-22The American Express5466-70-68-71-136
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open466-72-71-70-9115
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3972-70-68-71-316
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational671-68-68-66-11100
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1472-70-72-70-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7470-75-78-75+103
    April 6-9Masters Tournament973-70-73-67-588
    April 13-16RBC Heritage570-68-67-65-14105
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5667-74-71-73+16
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-71-71-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5876-70-75-76+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3873-70-71-69-516
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-66-73-69+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5266-70-66-71-77
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.