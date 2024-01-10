Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Theegala has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five appearances.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.

Sahith Theegala has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Theegala is averaging 3.739 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.