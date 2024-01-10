Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
In his last competition at The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom, Robert MacIntyre concluded the weekend at +10, good for a 71st-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 looking for a better finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is MacIntyre's first time playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
MacIntyre's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, MacIntyre has finished in the top five once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- MacIntyre is averaging 3.839 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.0
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.78%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.70
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.11%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.11%
|15.63%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
MacIntyre's Best Finishes
- MacIntyre participated in three tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times (66.7%).
- Last season MacIntyre had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He shot -14 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.869
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.839
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
MacIntyre's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.