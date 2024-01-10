Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Over his last five appearances, MacIntyre has finished in the top five once.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting.