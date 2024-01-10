PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    In his last competition at The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom, Robert MacIntyre concluded the weekend at +10, good for a 71st-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is MacIntyre's first time playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    MacIntyre's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, MacIntyre has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • MacIntyre is averaging 3.839 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    MacIntyre's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-307.0303.4
    Greens in Regulation %-57.78%62.15%
    Putts Per Round-28.7029.4
    Par Breakers-16.11%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.11%15.63%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    MacIntyre's Best Finishes

    • MacIntyre participated in three tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those three events, he made the cut two times (66.7%).
    • Last season MacIntyre had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He shot -14 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.884
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.869
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.839

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    MacIntyre's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-76+12--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open267-69-66-64-14--
    July 20-22The Open Championship7174-71-73-76+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

