Michael Kim Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Michael Kim finished the weekend at -17, good for a 23rd-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 seeking an improved score.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Kim's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score -10, over his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Kim missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kim has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging 1.025 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.820 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|305.0
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|68.16%
|75.93%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|152
|20.45%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|13.58%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim played 31 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 54.8%.
- Last season Kim put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -15 and finished fifth (six shots back of the winner).
- Kim's 563 points last season ranked him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.019
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.224
|3.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.050
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.094
|1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.350
|3.820
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|47
|70-68-73-71
|+2
|9
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|35
|67-69-69-67
|-10
|20
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-75
|-4
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|69-74-70-77
|+2
|10
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-72-70-66
|-11
|68
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|5
|70-66-71-66
|-15
|65
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-69-71-74
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|70-69-70-71
|-8
|20
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|68-71-73-75
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|68-67-69-71
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|7
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|90
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|15
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.