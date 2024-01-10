PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Michael Kim Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    In his most recent tournament at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Michael Kim finished the weekend at -17, good for a 23rd-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 seeking an improved score.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Kim's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score -10, over his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Kim missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kim has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging 1.025 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.820 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance58305.0313.6
    Greens in Regulation %6968.16%75.93%
    Putts Per Round11929.1430.3
    Par Breakers15220.45%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.46%13.58%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim played 31 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 54.8%.
    • Last season Kim put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -15 and finished fifth (six shots back of the winner).
    • Kim's 563 points last season ranked him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.019-0.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2243.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0500.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0941.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.3503.820

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC75-74+7--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-78+6--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open4770-68-73-71+29
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3567-69-69-67-1020
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC67-70-75-4--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open4469-74-70-77+210
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-72-70-66-1168
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-72+4--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open570-66-71-66-1565
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4572-69-71-74+28
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2670-69-70-71-820
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4668-71-73-75-19
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3068-67-69-71-927
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship768-68-69-69-1090
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-71-70-67-592
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-71-73-68-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3868-65-66-71-1015
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship572-65-62-68-13105
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

