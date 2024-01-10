Matthieu Pavon Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five appearances, Pavon has an average finish of 31st.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five tournaments, Pavon has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of +7 over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Pavon is averaging 0.922 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.