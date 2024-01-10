Matthieu Pavon Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Matthieu Pavon takes the course in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Pavon is playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii for the first time in the past five years.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Pavon's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Pavon has an average finish of 31st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Pavon has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of +7 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon is averaging 0.922 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon is averaging -0.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.0
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|54.17%
|56.35%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|14.29%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|25.00%
|22.22%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pavon's Best Finishes
- Pavon participated in two tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he made the cut zero times.
Pavon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.923
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pavon's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
