Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, NeSmith has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -3.

In 2021, NeSmith failed to make the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).