8H AGO

Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 07: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 07, 2023 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Matthew NeSmith hits the links in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 after a 28th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his last competition.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, NeSmith has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -3.
    • In 2021, NeSmith failed to make the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    NeSmith's Recent Performances

    • NeSmith has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
    • Matthew NeSmith has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 1.538 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 2.474 Strokes Gained: Total.
    NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance128297.1304.5
    Greens in Regulation %3169.47%75.62%
    Putts Per Round17729.6529.9
    Par Breakers14820.59%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance14814.93%13.27%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    NeSmith's Best Finishes

    • Last season NeSmith took part in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season NeSmith's best performance came when he shot -3 and finished 15th at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • NeSmith accumulated 642 points last season, which placed him 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0060.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2451.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.030-0.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.1301.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.0912.474

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    NeSmith's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship972-69-71-64-1273
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open268-66-63-66-21245
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP966-68-67-69-1075
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open5374-64-78-68+46
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5569-74-71-71-26
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-76+8--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3971-72-75-71+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-78+11--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5971-69-74-69-15
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3567-71-69-74-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3068-69-67-66-1426
    May 18-21PGA Championship2370-70-74-69+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-69-73-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-68+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-71-67-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6269-69-73-68-15
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

