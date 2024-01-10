Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 07: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 07, 2023 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Matthew NeSmith hits the links in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 after a 28th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his last competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, NeSmith has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -3.
- In 2021, NeSmith failed to make the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
NeSmith's Recent Performances
- NeSmith has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- NeSmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
- Matthew NeSmith has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 1.538 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 2.474 Strokes Gained: Total.
NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|297.1
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|69.47%
|75.62%
|Putts Per Round
|177
|29.65
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|148
|20.59%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|14.93%
|13.27%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
NeSmith's Best Finishes
- Last season NeSmith took part in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season NeSmith's best performance came when he shot -3 and finished 15th at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- NeSmith accumulated 642 points last season, which placed him 67th in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.006
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.245
|1.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.030
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.130
|1.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.091
|2.474
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
NeSmith's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|72-69-71-64
|-12
|73
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|68-66-63-66
|-21
|245
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|9
|66-68-67-69
|-10
|75
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|53
|74-64-78-68
|+4
|6
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|55
|69-74-71-71
|-2
|6
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|71-72-75-71
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+11
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|67-71-69-74
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|26
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-70-74-69
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-69-73-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.