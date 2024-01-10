PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    In his most recent competition at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Matt Wallace ended the weekend at -16, good for a 40th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In the past five years, this is Wallace's first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    Wallace's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Wallace has an average finish of 45th.
    • Over his last five appearances, Wallace has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Wallace is averaging 2.308 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 1.459 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wallace .

    Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.423 (176th) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.7 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wallace sported a 0.172 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 64.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace's -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 104th on TOUR last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 100th. He broke par 20.11% of the time (165th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance79302.7305.8
    Greens in Regulation %16364.62%73.06%
    Putts Per Round10029.0229.7
    Par Breakers16520.11%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance14114.81%11.39%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Wallace's Best Finishes

    • Wallace, who took part in 27 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times (55.6%).
    • Last season Wallace's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -19.
    • Wallace accumulated 548 points last season, which placed him 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 2.939. In that tournament, he finished 43rd.
    • Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Honda Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.908. In that event, he finished 29th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he produced a 4.578 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Wallace recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.365, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.423-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.172-0.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.228-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0302.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.0521.459

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Wallace's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2170-71-72-67-840
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2869-68-67-67-1325
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-70-69-70+14
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-76+6--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2967-68-69-73-322
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship771-67-70-72-485
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship167-66-70-66-19300
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2869-72-71-71-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-74+9--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC67-77+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6573-70-75-74+124
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4868-74-75-76+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC80-64+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7868-71-75-70-42
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4272-65-69-71-310
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M Open4371-66-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-68-70-71-410
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.