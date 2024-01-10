Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 2.939. In that tournament, he finished 43rd.

Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Honda Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.908. In that event, he finished 29th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he produced a 4.578 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Wallace recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.365, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.