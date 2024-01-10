Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
In his most recent competition at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Matt Wallace ended the weekend at -16, good for a 40th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 looking for a better finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In the past five years, this is Wallace's first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Wallace's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Wallace has an average finish of 45th.
- Over his last five appearances, Wallace has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Wallace is averaging 2.308 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 1.459 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.423 (176th) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.7 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wallace sported a 0.172 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 64.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace's -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 104th on TOUR last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 100th. He broke par 20.11% of the time (165th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|302.7
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|64.62%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|165
|20.11%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|14.81%
|11.39%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wallace's Best Finishes
- Wallace, who took part in 27 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times (55.6%).
- Last season Wallace's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -19.
- Wallace accumulated 548 points last season, which placed him 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 2.939. In that tournament, he finished 43rd.
- Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Honda Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.908. In that event, he finished 29th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he produced a 4.578 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Wallace recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.365, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.423
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.172
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.228
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.030
|2.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.052
|1.459
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wallace's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|21
|70-71-72-67
|-8
|40
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|25
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-70-69-70
|+1
|4
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|67-68-69-73
|-3
|22
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|7
|71-67-70-72
|-4
|85
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-66-70-66
|-19
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-71-71
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|67-77
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|4
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|68-74-75-76
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|80-64
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|68-71-75-70
|-4
|2
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|10
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
