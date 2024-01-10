Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Kuchar has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.

Over his last five events, Kuchar has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 288.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kuchar is averaging 0.716 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.