8H AGO

Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Last time out at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Matt Kuchar carded a 53rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kuchar has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of -15.
    • In 2023, Kuchar finished seventh (with a score of -13) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Kuchar's Recent Performances

    • Kuchar has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Kuchar has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 288.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar is averaging 0.716 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar is averaging 0.778 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kuchar .

    Kuchar's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance147294.4288.4
    Greens in Regulation %7767.89%66.98%
    Putts Per Round3628.4827.6
    Par Breakers9921.79%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance111.05%6.17%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kuchar's Best Finishes

    • Kuchar last season participated in 27 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 74.1%.
    • Last season Kuchar's best performance came when he shot -25 and finished second at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Kuchar collected 695 points last season, ranking 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0270.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.0350.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.359-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1450.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.5670.778

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kuchar's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship1268-68-70-73-954
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2971-68-71-69-527
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship2766-67-71-67-1330
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    December 9-11QBE Shootout360-62-62E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii770-67-64-66-1380
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC72-70-74+1--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3272-67-71-70-421
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational866-70-71-67-1089
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC75-69+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-78+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open368-70-69-68-13163
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-67-68-71-1042
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2372-67-68-72-536
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-68-69-68-1211
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6279-67-69-84+115
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2071-71-70-68-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC77-68+5--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6769-69-73-72-14
    July 27-303M Open4367-69-70-70-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-71-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-71-70-67E19
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-67-65-73-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

