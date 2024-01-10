Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Last time out at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Matt Kuchar carded a 53rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii trying for better results.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kuchar has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of -15.
- In 2023, Kuchar finished seventh (with a score of -13) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Kuchar's Recent Performances
- Kuchar has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Kuchar has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 288.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar is averaging 0.716 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar is averaging 0.778 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|294.4
|288.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|67.89%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.48
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|11.05%
|6.17%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kuchar's Best Finishes
- Kuchar last season participated in 27 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 74.1%.
- Last season Kuchar's best performance came when he shot -25 and finished second at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Kuchar collected 695 points last season, ranking 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.027
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.035
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.359
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.145
|0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.567
|0.778
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kuchar's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|12
|68-68-70-73
|-9
|54
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|29
|71-68-71-69
|-5
|27
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|27
|66-67-71-67
|-13
|30
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|3
|60-62-62
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|70-67-64-66
|-13
|80
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72-70-74
|+1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|72-67-71-70
|-4
|21
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-71-67
|-10
|89
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|68-70-69-68
|-13
|163
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|42
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|72-67-68-72
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|62
|79-67-69-84
|+11
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
