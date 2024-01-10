Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Matt Fitzpatrick hits the links January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 14th-place finish in The Sentry, which was his last tournament.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Fitzpatrick is playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii for the first time in the past five years.
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -11.
- Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 2.576 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.873 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211 (55th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.1 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick ranked 116th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.053, while he ranked 155th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.14%.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.22, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 24.81% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|65.14%
|56.11%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.22
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|19
|24.81%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|13.62%
|10.28%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes
- Fitzpatrick last season participated in 23 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 73.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he took home the title with a score of -19.
- Fitzpatrick placed 36th in the FedExCup standings with 1049 points last season.
Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.851. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 5.013.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he posted a 5.154 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 29th in that event.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.617), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.211
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.053
|-1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.238
|1.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.525
|2.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.921
|1.873
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Fitzpatrick's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|13
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|55
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|74-70-76-67
|-1
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|7
|66-69-66-70
|-21
|86
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-70-76
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|29
|70-71-73-65
|-5
|28
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|70-69-76-69
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|1
|66-70-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|78
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|56
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|9
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
