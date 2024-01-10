Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.851. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 5.013.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he posted a 5.154 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 29th in that event.

At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.617), which ranked No. 1 in the field.