Martin Trainer Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Martin Trainer missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better result January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Trainer's average finish has been 47th, and his average score -10, over his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Trainer missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Trainer's Recent Performances
- Trainer has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Trainer has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 1.327 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Trainer has an average of 0.202 in his past five tournaments.
Trainer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|302.2
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|65.17%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.05
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|35
|23.81%
|27.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|182
|16.40%
|12.85%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Trainer's Best Finishes
- Trainer did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played 23 tournaments).
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 43.5%.
- Last season Trainer's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot -18 and finished 15th.
- Trainer collected 139 points last season, placing 183rd in the FedExCup standings.
Trainer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.364
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|187
|-0.650
|-1.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.032
|1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.053
|1.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|183
|-1.099
|0.202
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Trainer's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|54
|70-67-67-72
|-6
|6
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|74-73-68
|-1
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|65-72-73-69
|-8
|38
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|64
|70-72-74-73
|+1
|2
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|22
|69-70-65-74
|-10
|25
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-74-73
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-66-68-76
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-70-66-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.