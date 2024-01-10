PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Martin Trainer Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Martin Trainer missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better result January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Trainer at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Trainer's average finish has been 47th, and his average score -10, over his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Trainer missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Trainer's Recent Performances

    • Trainer has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Trainer has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 1.327 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Trainer has an average of 0.202 in his past five tournaments.
    Trainer's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance83302.2298.5
    Greens in Regulation %15265.17%67.01%
    Putts Per Round10629.0528.4
    Par Breakers3523.81%27.43%
    Bogey Avoidance18216.40%12.85%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Trainer's Best Finishes

    • Trainer did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played 23 tournaments).
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 43.5%.
    • Last season Trainer's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot -18 and finished 15th.
    • Trainer collected 139 points last season, placing 183rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Trainer's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.364-0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green187-0.650-1.814
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.0321.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0531.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Total183-1.0990.202

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Trainer's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC66-72-4--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic5470-67-67-72-66
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC74-73-68-1--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2065-72-73-69-838
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC68-75+3--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open6470-72-74-73+12
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2269-70-65-74-1025
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-72+1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7271-72-74-73+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6270-69-73-70-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-79+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-66-68-76-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-70-66-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8170-67-76-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

