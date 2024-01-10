Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Mark Hubbard of the United States hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Mark Hubbard missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better result January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last five trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hubbard has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 32nd.
- Hubbard missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Hubbard's Recent Performances
- Hubbard has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has an average of -2.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging -1.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|292.6
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|68.20%
|74.21%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.85
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.36%
|10.71%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hubbard's Best Finishes
- Hubbard last season participated in 37 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 37 tournaments, he had a 56.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Hubbard had his best performance at the John Deere Classic, where he finished sixth with a score of -16 (five shots back of the winner).
- With 697 points last season, Hubbard ranked 59th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.182
|1.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.572
|-0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.203
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.020
|-2.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.614
|-1.316
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hubbard's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|21
|70-70-67-73
|-8
|40
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|67-69-65-74
|-13
|96
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|25
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|66
|71-71-69-71
|+2
|4
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-69
|-9
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|73-69-69-68
|-8
|38
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|69-71-70-68
|-2
|11
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-70-71
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|29
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|72-69-67-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|75
|71-74-79-74
|+18
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-70-72-79
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|95
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
