Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Hubbard has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.

Mark Hubbard has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hubbard has an average of -2.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.