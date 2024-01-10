PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Mark Hubbard of the United States hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Mark Hubbard missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better result January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last five trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hubbard has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • Hubbard missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Hubbard's Recent Performances

    • Hubbard has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Mark Hubbard has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average of -2.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard is averaging -1.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance163292.6299.7
    Greens in Regulation %6768.20%74.21%
    Putts Per Round7528.8530.3
    Par Breakers9921.79%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.36%10.71%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hubbard's Best Finishes

    • Hubbard last season participated in 37 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 37 tournaments, he had a 56.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Hubbard had his best performance at the John Deere Classic, where he finished sixth with a score of -16 (five shots back of the winner).
    • With 697 points last season, Hubbard ranked 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.1821.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.572-0.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.2030.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.020-2.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.614-1.316

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hubbard's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2170-70-67-73-840
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship567-69-65-74-1396
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2869-66-70-66-1325
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6671-71-69-71+24
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC67-72-3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC75-74+5--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC67-71-69-9--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2073-69-69-68-838
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-75+7--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-75+5--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4269-71-70-68-211
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-70-71-419
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-78+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2971-70-71-69-716
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-66-68-70-1263
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1868-70-69-66-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2772-69-67-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7571-74-79-74+183
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge969-69-69-69-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-70-72-79+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open668-70-66-70-1495
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

