Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Ludvig Åberg hits the links January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 47th-place finish in The Sentry, which was his last tournament.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Åberg's first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Åberg's Recent Performances
- Åberg has finished first once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of -21 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 313.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has an average of 1.439 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Åberg has an average of 7.433 in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.982 (second) last season, while his average driving distance of 317.1 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Åberg ranked 107th on TOUR with an average of -0.006 per round. Additionally, he ranked third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.33%.
- On the greens, Åberg registered a 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR, while he ranked 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70. He broke par 27.78% of the time (third on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|317.1
|313.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|73.33%
|81.67%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|3
|27.78%
|33.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.33%
|5.83%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Åberg's Best Finishes
- Åberg played 14 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 13 times (92.9%).
- Last season Åberg's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -29 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Åberg placed 139th in the FedExCup standings with 254 points last season.
Åberg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.224. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he put up a 4.373 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best effort last season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.606 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Åberg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.407 (his best mark last season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.302) at The RSM Classic, which was held in November 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Åberg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.982
|2.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.006
|1.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.209
|1.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.322
|1.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.507
|7.433
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Åberg's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|70-70-73-73
|-2
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-71-73-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-67-73-72
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|68-64-71-63
|-18
|123
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|72-64-73-72
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.