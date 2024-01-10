Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.224. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he put up a 4.373 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best effort last season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.606 (he finished 24th in that tournament).

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Åberg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.407 (his best mark last season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished in that tournament.