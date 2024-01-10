Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five appearances, Mitchell has an average finish of 34th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Mitchell has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -6.

Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 315.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -1.889 Strokes Gained: Putting.