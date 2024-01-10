Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 05: Keith Mitchell of the United States hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 05, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell looks to fair better in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Mitchell has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of -17.
- In 2023, Mitchell failed to make the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Mitchell's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Mitchell has an average finish of 34th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Mitchell has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -6.
- Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 315.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -1.889 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -4.359 Strokes Gained: Total.
Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|313.7
|315.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|67.73%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|85
|22.10%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.77%
|10.07%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Mitchell's Best Finishes
- Last season Mitchell took part in 28 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Mitchell had his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished fourth with a score of -14 (four shots back of the winner).
- With 698 points last season, Mitchell finished 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.743
|1.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.288
|-3.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.027
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.054
|-1.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.483
|-4.359
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Mitchell's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|60
|65-69-70-71
|-9
|5
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|40
|71-69-72-70
|-2
|14
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|9
|66-70-70-68
|-6
|66
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|39
|67-68-69-69
|-9
|15
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|12
|60-69-64
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|22
|66-70-66-67
|-19
|38
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|67-68-70-68
|-14
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|71-71-73-67
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|64-69-69-70
|-12
|115
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|72-74-68-70
|-4
|19
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-71-77-79
|+14
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|69-71-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|69-71-73-77
|+10
|6
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-74-69-79
|+5
|10
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|68-71-71-71
|+1
|44
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.