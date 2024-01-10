PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 05: Keith Mitchell of the United States hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 05, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell looks to fair better in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Mitchell has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of -17.
    • In 2023, Mitchell failed to make the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Mitchell's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Mitchell has an average finish of 34th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Mitchell has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -6.
    • Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 315.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -1.889 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -4.359 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance14313.7315.2
    Greens in Regulation %8267.73%70.83%
    Putts Per Round8628.9430.0
    Par Breakers8522.10%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance8213.77%10.07%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Mitchell's Best Finishes

    • Last season Mitchell took part in 28 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Mitchell had his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished fourth with a score of -14 (four shots back of the winner).
    • With 698 points last season, Mitchell finished 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.7431.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.288-3.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.027-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.054-1.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.483-4.359

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Mitchell's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open6065-69-70-71-95
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina4071-69-72-70-214
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open966-70-70-68-666
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3967-68-69-69-915
    December 9-11QBE Shootout1260-69-64E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 19-22The American Express2266-70-66-67-1938
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am467-68-70-68-14115
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4271-71-73-67-211
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational564-69-69-70-12115
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2472-69-73-72-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3572-74-68-70-419
    April 6-9Masters Tournament5375-71-77-79+148
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-73+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5969-71-71-75+25
    May 18-21PGA Championship5869-71-73-77+106
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-74-69-79+510
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-75+3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2068-71-71-71+144
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-67-73-67-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open568-66-67-67-16105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4370-68-72-66-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

