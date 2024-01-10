PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 05: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 05, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Last time out at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, K.H. Lee posted a 58th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last four trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Lee has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • In 2023, Lee finished 28th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Lee's Recent Performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Lee has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
    • K.H. Lee has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 0.190 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 0.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance91300.7307.2
    Greens in Regulation %5368.59%74.07%
    Putts Per Round10929.0929.3
    Par Breakers11521.50%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.50%10.80%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lee's Best Finishes

    • Lee played 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Lee's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot -17 and finished seventh in that event.
    • With 567 points last season, Lee finished 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.035-0.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.063-0.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.2570.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0100.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.3450.136

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lee's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open3772-66-65-69-1216
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5971-68-69-72E5
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina368-67-66-68-15190
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship4269-68-70-67-1012
    December 9-11QBE Shootout858-68-65E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions768-69-67-67-2186
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii2869-67-65-69-1029
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC72-68-67-9--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4273-68-71-70-211
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-77+7--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5370-75-74-71+27
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1974-68-75-66-140
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2374-67-74-72-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-69-69-69-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship866-70-71-68-973
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-68-67-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-68-75-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5768-69-75-73+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7265-70-70-77+23
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-67-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

