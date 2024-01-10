K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 05: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 05, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Last time out at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, K.H. Lee posted a 58th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii trying for a better finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last four trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Lee has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 32nd.
- In 2023, Lee finished 28th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Lee's Recent Performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Lee has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
- K.H. Lee has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 0.190 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 0.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|300.7
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|68.59%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|115
|21.50%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.50%
|10.80%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lee's Best Finishes
- Lee played 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Lee's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot -17 and finished seventh in that event.
- With 567 points last season, Lee finished 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.035
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.063
|-0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.257
|0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.010
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.345
|0.136
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lee's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|37
|72-66-65-69
|-12
|16
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|3
|68-67-66-68
|-15
|190
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|12
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|8
|58-68-65
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|7
|68-69-67-67
|-21
|86
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|28
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|29
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-67
|-9
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|73-68-71-70
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|70-75-74-71
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|74-68-75-66
|-1
|40
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|74-67-74-72
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|73
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-68-75-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|68-69-75-73
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
