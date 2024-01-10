PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Justin Lower Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Lower of the United States lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 16, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    After he placed 64th in this tournament in 2022, Justin Lower has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii January 11-14.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Lower finished 64th (with a score of -3) in his lone appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in recent years (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Lower's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Lower has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Lower has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Justin Lower has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has an average of -2.479 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lower has an average of -1.316 in his past five tournaments.
    Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance150294.2298.4
    Greens in Regulation %11466.56%71.18%
    Putts Per Round3728.4929.2
    Par Breakers7722.53%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance9713.97%11.46%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lower's Best Finishes

    • Lower last season took part in 35 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 35 tournaments, he had a 54.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Lower's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he shot -19 and finished eighth.
    • Lower ranked 104th in the FedExCup standings with 430 points last season.

    Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.2430.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0731.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.2120.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.354-2.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.028-1.316

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lower's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship463-71-69-73-12123
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship4570-72-71-69-69
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2070-68-67-65-1438
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship864-68-69-68-1583
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship5668-68-69-72-76
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC69-73+2--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    January 19-22The American Express4171-68-67-67-1512
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC74-72-71+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5071-69-71-72-17
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-74+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open7069-73-76-77+73
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7170-70-76-72+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4366-70-68-68-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-68-73-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2567-70-75-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic868-65-67-69-1985
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

