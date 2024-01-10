Justin Lower Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
After he placed 64th in this tournament in 2022, Justin Lower has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii January 11-14.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Lower finished 64th (with a score of -3) in his lone appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in recent years (in 2022).
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Lower's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Lower has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Lower has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- Justin Lower has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of -2.479 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lower has an average of -1.316 in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|294.2
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|66.56%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.49
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|77
|22.53%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|13.97%
|11.46%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lower's Best Finishes
- Lower last season took part in 35 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 35 tournaments, he had a 54.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Lower's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he shot -19 and finished eighth.
- Lower ranked 104th in the FedExCup standings with 430 points last season.
Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.243
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.073
|1.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.212
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.354
|-2.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.028
|-1.316
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lower's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|63-71-69-73
|-12
|123
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|45
|70-72-71-69
|-6
|9
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|20
|70-68-67-65
|-14
|38
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|64-68-69-68
|-15
|83
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|56
|68-68-69-72
|-7
|6
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|41
|71-68-67-67
|-15
|12
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-72-71
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|71-69-71-72
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|70
|69-73-76-77
|+7
|3
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|71
|70-70-76-72
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|66-70-68-68
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-68-73-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.