Josh Teater Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Josh Teater looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In the past five years, this is Teater's first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Teater's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Teater has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Teater has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Josh Teater has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Teater is averaging 0.396 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -0.962 Strokes Gained: Total.
Teater's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.4
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.61%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.88
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|12.50%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's Best Finishes
- Teater, who played three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those three events, he made the cut one time (33.3%).
- Last season Teater had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 29th with a score of -9 (12 shots back of the winner).
Teater's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.962
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|29
|70-71-69-69
|-9
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
