Josh Teater Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Over his last five tournaments, Teater has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Teater has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Josh Teater has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five starts.

Teater is averaging 0.396 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.