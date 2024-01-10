Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Dahmen has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been -6.

In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five starts.

Dahmen has an average of -2.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.