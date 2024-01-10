Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Joel Dahmen will play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he took 59th in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, shooting +6 at Accordia Golf Narashino CC.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Dahmen has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of -6.
- Dahmen missed the cut (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022.
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Dahmen's Recent Performances
- Dahmen has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Dahmen has an average of -2.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of 3.039 in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|296.1
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|67.09%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.30
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|163
|20.17%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|14.86%
|10.80%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Dahmen's Best Finishes
- Dahmen participated in 30 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 60%.
- Last season Dahmen's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot -17 and finished seventh in that event.
- Dahmen ranked 84th in the FedExCup standings with 519 points last season.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.184
|2.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.114
|1.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.119
|1.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|188
|-0.603
|-2.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.186
|3.039
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Dahmen's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-68-68-70
|-11
|54
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|37
|66-72-68-66
|-12
|16
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-67-66-71
|-8
|47
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|3
|68-67-66-65
|-18
|125
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|9
|67-68-68-71
|-6
|66
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|5
|67-64-72-64
|-15
|93
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|41
|75-66-72-70
|-4
|12
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|73-68-72-70
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-71-73-71
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|61
|73-69-73-74
|+5
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|73-71-69-72
|-3
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|74-69-78-72
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.