8H AGO

Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

    Joel Dahmen will play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he took 59th in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, shooting +6 at Accordia Golf Narashino CC.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Dahmen has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of -6.
    • Dahmen missed the cut (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022.
    • When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Dahmen's Recent Performances

    • Dahmen has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dahmen has an average of -2.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of 3.039 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dahmen .

    Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance136296.1309.6
    Greens in Regulation %9667.09%75.00%
    Putts Per Round14429.3030.6
    Par Breakers16320.17%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance14314.86%10.80%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Dahmen's Best Finishes

    • Dahmen participated in 30 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 60%.
    • Last season Dahmen's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot -17 and finished seventh in that event.
    • Dahmen ranked 84th in the FedExCup standings with 519 points last season.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1842.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.1141.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.1191.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting188-0.603-2.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.1863.039

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Dahmen's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship1371-68-68-70-1154
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open3766-72-68-66-1216
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-67-66-71-847
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship368-67-66-65-18125
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open967-68-68-71-666
    November 17-20The RSM Classic567-64-72-64-1593
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4175-66-72-70-412
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5073-68-72-70-17
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-72+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-79+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6073-71-73-71E5
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6173-69-73-74+55
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5073-71-69-72-35
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC66-75-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6974-69-78-72+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-68-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-67-72-71E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-71-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

