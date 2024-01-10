PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 05: J.J. Spaun of the United States hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 05, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 05: J.J. Spaun of the United States hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 05, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    After he placed 12th in this tournament in 2023, J.J. Spaun has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii January 11-14.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Spaun's average finish has been 12th, and his average score -12, over his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In 2023, Spaun finished 12th (with a score of -12) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    Spaun's Recent Performances

    • Spaun has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has an average of -0.847 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 5.676 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance115298.8300.7
    Greens in Regulation %1270.53%80.28%
    Putts Per Round13729.2429.9
    Par Breakers10421.73%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance511.49%9.17%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Spaun's Best Finishes

    • Spaun participated in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 23 times (76.7%).
    • Last season Spaun had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished sixth with a score of -6 (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Spaun collected 634 points last season, ranking 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2930.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2683.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2372.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.212-0.847
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.5875.676

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Spaun's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship5966-73-73-74-25
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open1566-71-68-64-1551
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2571-67-69-67-633
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5869-72-69-76+25
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship1565-70-67-67-1550
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1567-68-69-65-1350
    December 9-11QBE Shootout1260-69-64E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions564-68-69-69-22110
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii1266-64-71-67-1254
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-78+4--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC78-69+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3368-72-67-74-323
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2270-73-70-69-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-69+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-72-73-427
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-69-70-77+64
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3072-71-70-77+226
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-69-67-70-1220
    July 27-303M Open3766-68-71-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-70-69-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.