J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
After he placed 12th in this tournament in 2023, J.J. Spaun has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii January 11-14.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Spaun's average finish has been 12th, and his average score -12, over his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In 2023, Spaun finished 12th (with a score of -12) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Spaun's Recent Performances
- Spaun has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has an average of -0.847 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 5.676 Strokes Gained: Total.
Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.8
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|70.53%
|80.28%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.24
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|104
|21.73%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.49%
|9.17%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Spaun's Best Finishes
- Spaun participated in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 23 times (76.7%).
- Last season Spaun had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished sixth with a score of -6 (eight shots back of the winner).
- Spaun collected 634 points last season, ranking 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.293
|0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.268
|3.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.237
|2.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.212
|-0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.587
|5.676
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Spaun's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|59
|66-73-73-74
|-2
|5
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|15
|66-71-68-64
|-15
|51
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|25
|71-67-69-67
|-6
|33
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|58
|69-72-69-76
|+2
|5
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|65-70-67-67
|-15
|50
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|15
|67-68-69-65
|-13
|50
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|12
|60-69-64
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|5
|64-68-69-69
|-22
|110
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|66-64-71-67
|-12
|54
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|68-72-67-74
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-72-73
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-70-77
|+6
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|72-71-70-77
|+2
|26
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
