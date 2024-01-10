J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Spaun's average finish has been 12th, and his average score -12, over his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

In 2023, Spaun finished 12th (with a score of -12) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).