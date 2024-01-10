Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Hayden Buckley of the United States hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of The RSM Classic on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Resort on November 17, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He placed second at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2023.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last two trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Buckley has an average score of -16, with an average finish of seventh.
- Buckley finished second (with a score of -17) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Buckley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 65th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- Hayden Buckley has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -3.040 in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|304.4
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|68.65%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|149
|20.57%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.29%
|10.76%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Buckley's Best Finishes
- Last season Buckley participated in 27 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Buckley's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished second at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Buckley collected 754 points last season, ranking 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.611
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.104
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|191
|-0.535
|-1.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.051
|-0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.023
|-3.040
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Buckley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|19
|71-70-72-65
|-10
|43
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|20
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|5
|68-68-64-68
|-12
|100
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|68-68-71-71
|-6
|5
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|39
|69-66-69-69
|-9
|15
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-64-68
|-17
|300
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|66-80
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|29
|70-69-72-68
|-5
|28
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|69-77
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|67-73-72-68
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-67-73-71
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-74-71-70
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
