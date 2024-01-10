PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Hayden Buckley of the United States hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of The RSM Classic on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Resort on November 17, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He placed second at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last two trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Buckley has an average score of -16, with an average finish of seventh.
    • Buckley finished second (with a score of -17) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Buckley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 65th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
    • Hayden Buckley has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -3.040 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Buckley .

    Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance65304.4302.7
    Greens in Regulation %4968.65%72.22%
    Putts Per Round14629.3230.1
    Par Breakers14920.57%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.29%10.76%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Buckley's Best Finishes

    • Last season Buckley participated in 27 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Buckley's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished second at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Buckley collected 754 points last season, ranking 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.6110.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.104-0.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green191-0.535-1.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.051-0.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.023-3.040

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Buckley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship1971-70-72-65-1043
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2068-69-68-65-1438
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP568-68-64-68-12100
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship5968-68-71-71-65
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3969-66-69-69-915
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-64-68-17300
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC66-80+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2970-69-72-68-528
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC69-78+5--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC69-77+6--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-75+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1067-73-72-68-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage569-68-66-67-14105
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-67-73-71-112
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-74-71-70+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-77+13--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

