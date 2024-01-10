PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Gary Woodland Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    In his time out at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, Gary Woodland posted a 27th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last two trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Woodland has an average score of -17, with an average finish of sixth.
    • Woodland missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    Woodland's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Woodland has an average finish of 35th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 315.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Woodland is averaging -0.451 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 1.782 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Woodland .

    Woodland's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance13313.8315.6
    Greens in Regulation %7367.94%70.37%
    Putts Per Round18529.8330.1
    Par Breakers13920.95%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance17215.86%13.89%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Woodland's Best Finishes

    • Woodland participated in 24 tournaments last season, earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Woodland had his best performance at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished ninth with a score of -9 (eight shots back of the winner).
    • With 465 points last season, Woodland finished 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5330.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7412.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.349-1.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting186-0.568-0.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3581.782

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Woodland's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship6470-71-73-73-14
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC68-3--
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina6765-73-79-74+73
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open969-67-67-71-666
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-65+1--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open6266-77-78-73+64
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4272-69-75-66-211
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational969-68-67-71-978
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5472-70-71-74-17
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4571-70-72-73+28
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1468-72-73-72-363
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-70-70-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3967-73-66-71-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1469-69-67-71-854
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-68-71-75+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open4970-68-73-75+69
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3369-65-68-67-1121
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2570-68-66-71-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-71-73-72+56
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-67-67-69-729

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

