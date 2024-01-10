Gary Woodland Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
In his time out at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, Gary Woodland posted a 27th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii trying to improve on that finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last two trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Woodland has an average score of -17, with an average finish of sixth.
- Woodland missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Woodland's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Woodland has an average finish of 35th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 315.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Woodland is averaging -0.451 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 1.782 Strokes Gained: Total.
Woodland's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|313.8
|315.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.94%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|185
|29.83
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|139
|20.95%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|15.86%
|13.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Woodland's Best Finishes
- Woodland participated in 24 tournaments last season, earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Woodland had his best performance at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished ninth with a score of -9 (eight shots back of the winner).
- With 465 points last season, Woodland finished 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.533
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.741
|2.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.349
|-1.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|186
|-0.568
|-0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.358
|1.782
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Woodland's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|-1
|4
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68
|-3
|--
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|67
|65-73-79-74
|+7
|3
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|9
|69-67-67-71
|-6
|66
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-65
|+1
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|62
|66-77-78-73
|+6
|4
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|72-69-75-66
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|69-68-67-71
|-9
|78
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-70-71-74
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|8
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|14
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|63
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|67-73-66-71
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|69-69-67-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-68-71-75
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|69-65-68-67
|-11
|21
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.