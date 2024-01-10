Gary Woodland Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five appearances, Woodland has an average finish of 35th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 315.6 yards in his past five starts.

Woodland is averaging -0.451 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.