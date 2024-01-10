Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Last competition at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Denny McCarthy carded a 43rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii trying to improve on that finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- McCarthy's average finish has been 40th, and his average score -9, over his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In 2023, McCarthy finished 32nd (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
McCarthy's Recent Performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- McCarthy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Denny McCarthy has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging -1.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 last season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.5 yards) ranked 143rd, while his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranked 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy ranked 85th on TOUR with an average of 0.102 per round. Additionally, he ranked 101st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.94%.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him third on TOUR last season, and his 28.33 putts-per-round average ranked 23rd. He broke par 22.11% of the time (84th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|295.5
|290.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|66.94%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|84
|22.11%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.44%
|9.57%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
McCarthy's Best Finishes
- McCarthy teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting 10 top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times (80%).
- Last season McCarthy's best performance came when he shot -27 and finished second at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- With 1179 points last season, McCarthy ranked 27th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.624 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he delivered a 4.256 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best mark last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.198.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.279 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.176) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.035
|-1.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.102
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.143
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.724
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.004
|-1.007
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
McCarthy's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|71-70-69-71
|-7
|28
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|39
|71-68-71-71
|-7
|15
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|37
|68-73-70-70
|-3
|18
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|6
|63-69-69-67
|-16
|95
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|53
|67-72-70-75
|+4
|6
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|46
|66-70-68-71
|-7
|9
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|5
|60-67-62
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|32
|65-68-68-70
|-9
|20
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|50
|65-71-68-70
|-14
|8
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-69-71-64
|-14
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|71-71-64-71
|-7
|58
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-72-69-72
|-7
|61
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|72-69-72-70
|-1
|40
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-67-71-66
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|75-70-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|71-72-68-70
|-27
|315
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|88
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.