Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.624 mark ranked 12th in the field.

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he delivered a 4.256 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best mark last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.198.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.279 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.