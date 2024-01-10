PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Last competition at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Denny McCarthy carded a 43rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • McCarthy's average finish has been 40th, and his average score -9, over his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In 2023, McCarthy finished 32nd (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    McCarthy's Recent Performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • McCarthy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Denny McCarthy has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging -1.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 last season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.5 yards) ranked 143rd, while his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranked 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy ranked 85th on TOUR with an average of 0.102 per round. Additionally, he ranked 101st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.94%.
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him third on TOUR last season, and his 28.33 putts-per-round average ranked 23rd. He broke par 22.11% of the time (84th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance143295.5290.5
    Greens in Regulation %10166.94%72.53%
    Putts Per Round2328.3328.6
    Par Breakers8422.11%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.44%9.57%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    McCarthy's Best Finishes

    • McCarthy teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting 10 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times (80%).
    • Last season McCarthy's best performance came when he shot -27 and finished second at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • With 1179 points last season, McCarthy ranked 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.624 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he delivered a 4.256 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best mark last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.198.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.279 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.176) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.035-1.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.1020.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1430.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7240.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181.004-1.007

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    McCarthy's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2571-70-69-71-728
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3971-68-71-71-715
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina3768-73-70-70-318
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship663-69-69-67-1695
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open5367-72-70-75+46
    November 17-20The RSM Classic4666-70-68-71-79
    December 9-11QBE Shootout560-67-62E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii3265-68-68-70-920
    January 19-22The American Express5065-71-68-70-148
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-69-71-64-14115
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1471-71-64-71-758
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC75-69+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1368-72-69-72-761
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1972-69-72-70-140
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2571-66-69-69-933
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship871-67-71-66-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship2975-70-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday271-72-68-70-27315
    June 15-18U.S. Open2071-67-73-70+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship760-65-70-67-1888
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-64-66-70-1681
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

