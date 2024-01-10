Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Davis Thompson seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He took 54th at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2023.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Thompson finished 54th (with a score of -6) in his only appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in recent years (in 2023).
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Thompson's Recent Performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Thompson is averaging -0.923 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson is averaging 1.875 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|310.3
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|69.39%
|80.56%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|74
|22.57%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.02%
|9.17%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Thompson's Best Finishes
- Thompson took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Thompson's best performance came when he shot -26 and finished second at The American Express.
- Thompson accumulated 596 points last season, which ranked him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.449
|1.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.198
|1.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.058
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.152
|-0.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.157
|1.875
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Thompson's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|9
|68-73-65-72
|-10
|75
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|67
|72-70-70-73
|-3
|3
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|12
|66-69-66-67
|-16
|61
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|43
|68-71-74-68
|+1
|12
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|54
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|6
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|2
|62-64-67-69
|-26
|300
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|69
|71-71-74-80
|+8
|3
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|75-71-74-70
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-69-79
|+3
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|72-65-72-75
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|72-66-71-67
|-8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|72-75-76-73
|+8
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
