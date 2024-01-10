PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Amateur Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He took 54th at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Thompson finished 54th (with a score of -6) in his only appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in recent years (in 2023).
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Thompson's Recent Performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Thompson is averaging -0.923 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson is averaging 1.875 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance31310.3308.9
    Greens in Regulation %3469.39%80.56%
    Putts Per Round11229.1029.8
    Par Breakers7422.57%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.02%9.17%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Thompson's Best Finishes

    • Thompson took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Last season Thompson's best performance came when he shot -26 and finished second at The American Express.
    • Thompson accumulated 596 points last season, which ranked him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4491.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.1981.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green880.058-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.152-0.923
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1571.875

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Thompson's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship968-73-65-72-1075
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship6772-70-70-73-33
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open1266-69-66-67-1661
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open4368-71-74-68+112
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC75-70+3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii5469-68-70-67-66
    January 19-22The American Express262-64-67-69-26300
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open6971-71-74-80+83
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-75+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5375-71-74-70+27
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-69-79+34
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6372-65-72-75E4
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7072-66-71-67-83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-69+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5672-75-76-73+86
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2470-69-68-67-1434
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3168-69-65-71-1124
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2268-66-69-69-837
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

