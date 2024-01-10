Chris Kirk Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Kirk has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Kirk has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting.