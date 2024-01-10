PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Chris Kirk Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Chris Kirk looks to repeat his winning performance from The Sentry in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club January 11-14.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kirk has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of -16.
    • Kirk last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing third with a score of -15.
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Kirk's Recent Performances

    • Kirk has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Kirk has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of 3.940 in his past five tournaments.
    Kirk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kirk had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.009 last season, which ranked 97th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranked 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk ranked 34th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.392, while he ranked 110th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Kirk's 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 70th last season, while he averaged 28.65 putts per round (54th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance133296.4291.0
    Greens in Regulation %11066.67%77.47%
    Putts Per Round5428.6529.6
    Par Breakers11521.50%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance2912.68%8.33%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kirk's Best Finishes

    • Kirk, who played 28 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Kirk's best performance came at The Honda Classic. He shot -27 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Kirk collected 1161 points last season, placing 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he produced a 2.762 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.287. He finished first in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.650.
    • At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.575, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) in February 2023 at The Honda Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0090.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3921.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.2830.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1340.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.8193.940

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kirk's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship4374-68-67-74-510
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3074-67-70-69-823
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC69-70-3--
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5271-68-71-75+16
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship6471-67-71-72-34
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-69-2--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii364-65-68-68-15190
    January 19-22The American Express369-67-63-64-25163
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic169-62-66-69-27500
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3967-75-74-73+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1067-72-69-72-865
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2370-74-72-71-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4169-69-68-72-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5667-71-73-74+16
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-69-71+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-74+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-68-67-69-1755
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2168-66-66-71-1339
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1671-67-67-66-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship2966-66-75-71-2115
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

