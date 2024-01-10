Chris Kirk Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Chris Kirk looks to repeat his winning performance from The Sentry in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club January 11-14.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kirk has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of -16.
- Kirk last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing third with a score of -15.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Kirk's Recent Performances
- Kirk has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Kirk has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of 3.940 in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kirk had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.009 last season, which ranked 97th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranked 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk ranked 34th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.392, while he ranked 110th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Kirk's 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 70th last season, while he averaged 28.65 putts per round (54th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|296.4
|291.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.67%
|77.47%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.65
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|115
|21.50%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|12.68%
|8.33%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kirk's Best Finishes
- Kirk, who played 28 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Kirk's best performance came at The Honda Classic. He shot -27 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Kirk collected 1161 points last season, placing 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he produced a 2.762 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.287. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.650.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.575, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) in February 2023 at The Honda Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Kirk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.009
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.392
|1.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.283
|0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.134
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.819
|3.940
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kirk's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|43
|74-68-67-74
|-5
|10
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|74-67-70-69
|-8
|23
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|52
|71-68-71-75
|+1
|6
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|4
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|64-65-68-68
|-15
|190
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|3
|69-67-63-64
|-25
|163
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|1
|69-62-66-69
|-27
|500
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|67-75-74-73
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|67-72-69-72
|-8
|65
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|70-74-72-71
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|69-69-68-72
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-71-73-74
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-69-71
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|68-66-66-71
|-13
|39
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|115
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.