Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Cameron Champ will compete January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he finished 58th in The RSM Classic, shooting -9 at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In the past five years, this is Champ's first time playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Champ's Recent Performances
- Champ has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Champ has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Cameron Champ has averaged 321.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Champ is averaging 2.542 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ is averaging 4.845 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|317.9
|321.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|69.30%
|73.89%
|Putts Per Round
|188
|29.92
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|105
|21.72%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|14.60%
|11.39%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Champ's Best Finishes
- Champ last season participated in 29 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Last season Champ's best performance came when he shot -14 and finished eighth at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Champ collected 219 points last season, placing 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.490
|2.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.061
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|192
|-0.570
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.312
|2.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.453
|4.845
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Champ's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|8
|69-67-64-69
|-11
|85
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|53
|70-72-73-77
|+4
|6
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-76
|+12
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-66-69
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-71-73-72
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|7
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
