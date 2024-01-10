PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Cameron Champ will compete January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he finished 58th in The RSM Classic, shooting -9 at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In the past five years, this is Champ's first time playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    Champ's Recent Performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Champ has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cameron Champ has averaged 321.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Champ is averaging 2.542 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ is averaging 4.845 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance4317.9321.6
    Greens in Regulation %3669.30%73.89%
    Putts Per Round18829.9229.0
    Par Breakers10521.72%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance13414.60%11.39%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Champ's Best Finishes

    • Champ last season participated in 29 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Last season Champ's best performance came when he shot -14 and finished eighth at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • Champ collected 219 points last season, placing 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4902.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.0610.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green192-0.570-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.3122.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.4534.845

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Champ's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP869-67-64-69-1185
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC74-73+7--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open5370-72-73-77+46
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC78-76+12--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-74+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta868-66-69-67-1483
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-66-69-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-71-73-72+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-73-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5168-69-73-66-87
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship967-69-65-71-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1863-67-74-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

