Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Champ has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Champ has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Cameron Champ has averaged 321.6 yards in his past five starts.

Champ is averaging 2.542 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.