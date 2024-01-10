PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

C.T. Pan Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: C.T. Pan of Taiwan hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: C.T. Pan of Taiwan hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    C.T. Pan enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after missing the cut in the competition in 2021 at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Pan at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Pan has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In 2021, Pan missed the cut (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Pan's Recent Performances

    • Pan has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Pan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -16 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pan is averaging 0.328 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 2.782 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Pan .

    Pan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance132296.6295.1
    Greens in Regulation %1370.51%67.22%
    Putts Per Round15829.4427.7
    Par Breakers12821.29%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.46%12.78%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Pan's Best Finishes

    • Pan played 19 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Last season Pan's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot -16 and finished third.
    • Pan accumulated 308 points last season, which placed him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Pan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.196-1.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2470.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green910.0543.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.0900.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.0152.782

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Pan's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship7270-71-77-74+43
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship6770-71-71-73-33
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5971-67-69-73E5
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship4466-67-69-74-811
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-70+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson467-66-68-62-21135
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open370-66-66-70-16145
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-73+8--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 27-303M Open7068-70-75-71E3
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-68-68-74E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-69-69-66-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC42+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.