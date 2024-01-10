C.T. Pan Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
C.T. Pan enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after missing the cut in the competition in 2021 at Waialae Country Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Pan has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In 2021, Pan missed the cut (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Pan's Recent Performances
- Pan has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Pan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -16 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Pan is averaging 0.328 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 2.782 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.6
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|70.51%
|67.22%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.44
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|128
|21.29%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.46%
|12.78%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Pan's Best Finishes
- Pan played 19 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Last season Pan's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot -16 and finished third.
- Pan accumulated 308 points last season, which placed him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.196
|-1.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.247
|0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.054
|3.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.090
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.015
|2.782
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Pan's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|72
|70-71-77-74
|+4
|3
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|67
|70-71-71-73
|-3
|3
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|71-67-69-73
|E
|5
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|44
|66-67-69-74
|-8
|11
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|4
|67-66-68-62
|-21
|135
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|70
|68-70-75-71
|E
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|42
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
