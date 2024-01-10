Brian Harman Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Brian Harman will play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. In his last tournament he took fifth in The Sentry, shooting -25 at Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Harman's average finish has been 38th, and his average score -8, over his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Harman finished 32nd (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Harman's Recent Performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- Brian Harman has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 2.958 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harman has an average of 2.813 in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 (48th) last season, while his average driving distance of 293.6 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman had a 0.008 mark (105th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Harman's 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 27th last season, and his 28.43 putts-per-round average ranked 31st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|293.6
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|67.62%
|57.50%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.43
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|44
|23.30%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|11.23%
|10.28%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Harman's Best Finishes
- Harman last season took part in 29 tournaments, picking up one win with five top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 72.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Harman's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot -13 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Harman earned 1827 points last season, which ranked him sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.484 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Harman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.426.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.515 mark ranked in the field.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.976, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) at the Travelers Championship, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.254
|-0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.008
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|0.018
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.399
|2.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.680
|2.813
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Harman's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|15
|70-67-68-64
|-15
|51
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|23
|68-69-70-71
|-6
|35
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|66-66-67-66
|-19
|300
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|2
|67-69-64-65
|-17
|208
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|8
|60-69-62
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|16
|68-69-67-70
|-18
|56
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|32
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|20
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-67
|-8
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|71-70-73-68
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-82
|+13
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|73-71-70-71
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|65-70-69-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-69-67-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-66-68
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
