8H AGO

Brian Harman Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Brian Harman will play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. In his last tournament he took fifth in The Sentry, shooting -25 at Plantation Course at Kapalua.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Harman's average finish has been 38th, and his average score -8, over his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Harman finished 32nd (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    Harman's Recent Performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
    • Over his last five events, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • Brian Harman has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 2.958 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harman has an average of 2.813 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 (48th) last season, while his average driving distance of 293.6 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman had a 0.008 mark (105th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 27th last season, and his 28.43 putts-per-round average ranked 31st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance156293.6289.7
    Greens in Regulation %8467.62%57.50%
    Putts Per Round3128.4328.3
    Par Breakers4423.30%26.94%
    Bogey Avoidance311.23%10.28%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Harman's Best Finishes

    • Harman last season took part in 29 tournaments, picking up one win with five top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 72.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Harman's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot -13 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Harman earned 1827 points last season, which ranked him sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.484 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Harman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.426.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.515 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.976, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) at the Travelers Championship, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.254-0.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1050.0080.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1070.0180.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3992.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.6802.813

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Harman's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open1570-67-68-64-1551
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2368-69-70-71-635
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship266-66-67-66-19300
    November 17-20The RSM Classic267-69-64-65-17208
    December 9-11QBE Shootout860-69-62E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions1668-69-67-70-1856
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii3267-69-70-65-920
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC71-70-67-8--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4271-70-73-68-211
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-82+13--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4473-71-70-71-311
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage765-70-69-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-69-67-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4365-73-72-75+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship266-66-64-64-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-66-68-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

