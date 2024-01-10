Brian Harman Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Harman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.

Over his last five events, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.

Brian Harman has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 2.958 Strokes Gained: Putting.