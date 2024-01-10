PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

    In his tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Ben Griffin posted an eighth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Griffin has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2023. He finished 12th, posting a score of -12.
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has an average of 2.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.078 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance97300.1295.9
    Greens in Regulation %10266.90%71.91%
    Putts Per Round3328.4529.3
    Par Breakers5323.02%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance7813.68%11.42%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Griffin played 35 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 35 events, he made the cut 24 times.
    • Last season Griffin's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -26 and finished second in that event.
    • Griffin accumulated 617 points last season, which ranked him 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.066-0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.086-2.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3300.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3342.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.6841.078

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Griffin's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship2472-66-73-68-933
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open6068-69-67-71-95
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship365-64-66-72-17145
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship5966-71-72-69-65
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open1667-67-71-70-548
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2965-71-67-68-1126
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii1265-68-67-68-1254
    January 19-22The American Express3273-67-64-67-1723
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open3167-72-77-72E23
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC74-71-71+1--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2169-71-66-69-539
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1469-72-73-70-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4569-72-72-73+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-65-71-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-72+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5267-69-75-72+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

