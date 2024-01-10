Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
In his tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Ben Griffin posted an eighth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii aiming for a better finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Griffin has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2023. He finished 12th, posting a score of -12.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Griffin's Recent Performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has an average of 2.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.078 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.1
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|66.90%
|71.91%
|Putts Per Round
|33
|28.45
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|53
|23.02%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|13.68%
|11.42%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin played 35 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 35 events, he made the cut 24 times.
- Last season Griffin's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -26 and finished second in that event.
- Griffin accumulated 617 points last season, which ranked him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.066
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.086
|-2.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.330
|0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.334
|2.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.684
|1.078
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Griffin's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|24
|72-66-73-68
|-9
|33
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|60
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|5
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|65-64-66-72
|-17
|145
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|66-71-72-69
|-6
|5
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|16
|67-67-71-70
|-5
|48
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|29
|65-71-67-68
|-11
|26
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|54
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|32
|73-67-64-67
|-17
|23
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|31
|67-72-77-72
|E
|23
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-71-71
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|69-71-66-69
|-5
|39
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-71-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.