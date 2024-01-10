Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Griffin has an average of 2.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.