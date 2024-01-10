Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 44th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his last competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Smalley has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Smalley missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Smalley's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished in the top 20 once.
- Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging -1.512 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging -1.731 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|303.0
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.35%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.35%
|11.39%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Smalley's Best Finishes
- Smalley last season participated in 33 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 69.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season Smalley had his best performance at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of -19 (two shots back of the winner).
- Smalley placed 51st in the FedExCup standings with 864 points last season.
Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.254
|0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.407
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|0.022
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.299
|-1.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.385
|-1.731
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Smalley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|43
|70-70-71-72
|-5
|10
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|25
|68-69-67-70
|-6
|33
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|52
|70-69-73-73
|+1
|6
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|11
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|60
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|4
|71-64-70-67
|-8
|115
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|5
|67-66-67-67
|-15
|93
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|22
|67-68-71-63
|-19
|38
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|71-73-71-74
|+1
|16
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|75-67-72-74
|+1
|4
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|71-75-69-74
|+1
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|68-71-71-74
|E
|27
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|73-65-68-71
|-7
|47
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|73-72-70-68
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|73-70-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-62-64-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
