Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 44th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Smalley has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Smalley missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Smalley's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging -1.512 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging -1.731 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance78303.0309.3
    Greens in Regulation %3569.35%70.83%
    Putts Per Round14629.3228.9
    Par Breakers12121.43%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.35%11.39%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Smalley's Best Finishes

    • Smalley last season participated in 33 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 69.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season Smalley had his best performance at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of -19 (two shots back of the winner).
    • Smalley placed 51st in the FedExCup standings with 864 points last season.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2540.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.407-0.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1060.022-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.299-1.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.385-1.731

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Smalley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship4370-70-71-72-510
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2568-69-67-70-633
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5270-69-73-73+16
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship1165-69-69-68-1360
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open471-64-70-67-8115
    November 17-20The RSM Classic567-66-67-67-1593
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 19-22The American Express2267-68-71-63-1938
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open3771-73-71-74+116
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6575-67-72-74+14
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC69-76+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC80-73+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6571-75-69-74+14
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2768-71-71-74E27
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-68+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1873-65-68-71-747
    May 18-21PGA Championship2373-72-70-68+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4070-71-68-72+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2573-70-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-62-64-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4772-66-69-71-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-70-62-67-19245
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

