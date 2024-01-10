Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished in the top 20 once.

Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Smalley is averaging -1.512 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.