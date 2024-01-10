Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Alejandro Tosti will compete January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. In his last tournament he finished 47th in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting E at Quail Hollow Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Tosti's first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Tosti's Recent Performances
- Tosti has finished first once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Tosti has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 324.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Tosti is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|327.3
|324.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.15%
|28.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|15.56%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tosti's Best Finishes
- Tosti last season took part in three tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those three events, he made the cut three times (100%).
- Last season Tosti's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -13 and finished 10th in that event.
Tosti's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tosti's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|39
|72-68-69-72
|-7
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|69-67-71-64
|-13
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-66-72-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.