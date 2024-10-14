Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Taylor Pendrith hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 14th-place finish in the TOUR Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Pendrith's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished third after posting a score of 18-under.
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Pendrith's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|10/6/2022
|44
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|10/7/2021
|47
|65-70-73-68
|-8
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 319.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 0.976 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pendrith has an average of 3.005 in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064, which ranks 87th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.5 yards) ranks 12th, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 82nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.137.
- On the greens, Pendrith's 0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him seventh on TOUR this season, and his 28.29 putts-per-round average ranks 20th. He has broken par 25.77% of the time (36th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|312.5
|319.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|66.20%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.29
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|36
|25.77%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|14.58%
|15.00%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith has participated in 23 tournaments this season, earning one win along with two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- With 1324 points, Pendrith currently sits 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.304. He finished fifth in that event.
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 4.117 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.884, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.064
|0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.137
|2.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.005
|-0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.573
|0.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.779
|3.005
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|71-70-70-72
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|65-68-66-69
|-12
|78
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|5
|66-64-73-67
|-14
|110
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|65-71-71-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-65-73-73
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
