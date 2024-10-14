Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.304. He finished fifth in that event.

Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 4.117 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150. He finished first in that tournament.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.884, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.