3H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Taylor Pendrith hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 14th-place finish in the TOUR Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Pendrith's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished third after posting a score of 18-under.
    • With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Pendrith's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023369-65-65-67-18
    10/6/20224471-67-66-69-11
    10/7/20214765-70-73-68-8

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 319.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 0.976 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pendrith has an average of 3.005 in his past five tournaments.
    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064, which ranks 87th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.5 yards) ranks 12th, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 82nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.137.
    • On the greens, Pendrith's 0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him seventh on TOUR this season, and his 28.29 putts-per-round average ranks 20th. He has broken par 25.77% of the time (36th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance12312.5319.6
    Greens in Regulation %9866.20%70.83%
    Putts Per Round2028.2928.6
    Par Breakers3625.77%27.22%
    Bogey Avoidance9514.58%15.00%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith has participated in 23 tournaments this season, earning one win along with two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • With 1324 points, Pendrith currently sits 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.304. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 4.117 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150. He finished first in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.884, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0640.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1372.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green990.005-0.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5730.976
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.7793.005

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2169-69-66-69-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3374-71-77-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open1671-70-70-72+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2365-68-66-69-1278
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7270-70-74-72-23
    July 25-283M Open566-64-73-67-14110
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2265-71-71-67-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-65-73-73-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1466-69-70-66-130

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.