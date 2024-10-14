Ryan McCormick betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.261. He missed the cut in that tournament.

McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.299.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.524 mark ranked 26th in the field.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.531, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 31st in that tournament).