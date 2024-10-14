Ryan McCormick betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
At the Black Desert Championship, Ryan McCormick struggled, failing to make the cut at Black Desert Resort Golf Course. He is trying for better results in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- McCormick is competing at the Shriners Children's Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
McCormick's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- McCormick has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Ryan McCormick has averaged 312.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick is averaging -2.373 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick is averaging -7.476 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.541 ranks 164th on TOUR this season, and his 51% driving accuracy average ranks 173rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick sports a -0.254 mark (134th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McCormick's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 90th this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 119th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|307.5
|312.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.10%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.16
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|127
|22.90%
|10.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|151
|16.33%
|17.90%
McCormick's best finishes
- McCormick has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut seven times (35%).
- Currently, McCormick has 124 points, ranking him 169th in the FedExCup standings.
McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.261. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.299.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.524 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.531, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- McCormick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.541
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.254
|-2.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.309
|-1.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.022
|-2.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.082
|-7.476
McCormick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-68-69-64
|-15
|59
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|65-68-72-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
