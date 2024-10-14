PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ryan McCormick betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

    At the Black Desert Championship, Ryan McCormick struggled, failing to make the cut at Black Desert Resort Golf Course. He is trying for better results in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20.

    Latest odds for McCormick at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • McCormick is competing at the Shriners Children's Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    McCormick's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • McCormick has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Ryan McCormick has averaged 312.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McCormick is averaging -2.373 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCormick is averaging -7.476 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    McCormick's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCormick's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.541 ranks 164th on TOUR this season, and his 51% driving accuracy average ranks 173rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick sports a -0.254 mark (134th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, McCormick's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 90th this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 119th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40307.5312.7
    Greens in Regulation %10066.10%62.96%
    Putts Per Round11929.1631.2
    Par Breakers12722.90%10.49%
    Bogey Avoidance15116.33%17.90%

    McCormick's best finishes

    • McCormick has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut seven times (35%).
    • Currently, McCormick has 124 points, ranking him 169th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.261. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.299.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.524 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.531, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 31st in that tournament).
    • McCormick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.541-0.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.254-2.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.309-1.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.022-2.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.082-7.476

    McCormick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-68-64-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-70-68-69-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5868-71-72-70-73
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-81+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8272-73-80-73+102
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-69-68-67-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic468-68-69-64-1559
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-68-70-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-78+4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3165-68-72-69-1414
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.