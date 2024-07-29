Shane Lowry betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking eighth in the field at 3.037. In that event, he finished third.

Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 6.315 mark ranked second in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.657. He finished third in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.253, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.