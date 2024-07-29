Shane Lowry betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
Shane Lowry hits the links July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition at Le Golf National following a sixth-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his last competition.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lowry has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry is averaging 0.801 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lowry has an average of 3.217 in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.276 (44th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.2 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry ranks 10th on TOUR with a mark of 0.584.
- On the greens, Lowry has delivered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.16, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 25.20% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|297.2
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|66.96%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|123
|29.16
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.20%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|16.07%
|13.61%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry has participated in 16 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Currently, Lowry sits 10th in the FedExCup standings with 1867 points.
Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking eighth in the field at 3.037. In that event, he finished third.
- Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 6.315 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.657. He finished third in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.253, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.276
|0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.584
|2.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.035
|-0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.029
|0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.797
|3.217
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-69-70-70
|-3
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-143
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|263
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|23
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|49
|74-73-68-85
|+12
|14
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|74-71-70-69
|+4
|103
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|69-62-65-67
|-17
|174
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-69-77-68
|-4
|275
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.