7H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Shane Lowry hits the links July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition at Le Golf National following a sixth-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lowry has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry is averaging 0.801 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lowry has an average of 3.217 in his past five tournaments.
    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.276 (44th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.2 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry ranks 10th on TOUR with a mark of 0.584.
    • On the greens, Lowry has delivered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.16, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 25.20% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108297.2296.5
    Greens in Regulation %6266.96%65.28%
    Putts Per Round12329.1628.9
    Par Breakers4725.20%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance13916.07%13.61%

    Lowry's best finishes

    • Lowry has participated in 16 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Currently, Lowry sits 10th in the FedExCup standings with 1867 points.

    Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking eighth in the field at 3.037. In that event, he finished third.
    • Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 6.315 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.657. He finished third in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.253, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2760.792
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.5842.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.035-0.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0290.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7973.217

    Lowry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-69-70-70-37
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2566-73-73-70-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6067-70-68-76-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches467-67-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard366-71-70-72-9350
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-72-66-990
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4373-74-75-74+818
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-72-68-75+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-143400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4775-71-73-72+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship669-69-62-70-14263
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3372-68-68-68-423
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4974-73-68-85+1214
    June 13-16U.S. Open1974-71-70-69+4103
    June 20-23Travelers Championship969-62-65-67-17174
    July 18-20The Open Championship666-69-77-68-4275

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

