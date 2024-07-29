The First Look: Men's Olympic golf competition

FIELD NOTES: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads the way – and the American contingent – as he looks to add an Olympic gold to his 2024 trophy case, which is bursting at the seams already. This year’s PGA Championship and Open Championship winner Xander Schaueffele is looking to successfully defend his gold medal, while major champions Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark round out the American foursome … Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry make up Team Ireland, with Lowry coming in as the flag bearer for his country in the Opening Ceremony. McIlroy was part of the seven-man playoff for a bronze medal in Tokyo (“I’ve never tried so hard to finish third in my life”) and also part of the winning European Ryder Cup team in 2018 … Along with McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood (United Kingdom), Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark), Jon Rahm (Spain), and Alex Noren (Sweden) return to Le Golf National after being part of Team Europe six years ago … Past winners of the Open de France at Le Golf National competing this week include Guido Migliozzi (2022), Noren (2018), and Fleetwood (2017) … Other PGA TOUR winners this season competing in the Olympics include Nick Taylor (Canada), Matthieu Pavon (France), Stephan Jaeger (Germany), and Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) … C.T. Pan returns to the Olympics after capturing bronze in Japan.