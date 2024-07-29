Rory McIlroy betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
1 Min Read
Rory McIlroy enters play in Paris looking for better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition after failing to make the cut in his last outing, The Open Championship.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five three times over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 322.4 yards in his past five starts.
- McIlroy is averaging 2.017 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 10.546 in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.921 ranks first on TOUR this season, and his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy has a 0.397 average that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR, while he ranks 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.42. He has broken par 26.80% of the time (21st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|319.2
|322.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|65.98%
|65.43%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.42
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|21
|26.80%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|12.09%
|12.65%
McIlroy's best finishes
- McIlroy has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned two wins along with six top-five finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- With 2545 points, McIlroy currently sits third in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.117 (he finished first in that tournament).
- McIlroy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.404.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.934.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.827). That ranked 12th in the field.
- McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.921
|3.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.397
|1.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.303
|3.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.275
|2.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.896
|10.546
McIlroy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|67-66-68-65
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|540
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-11
|190
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|67-68-68-74
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-25
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-17
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|66-72-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|70-71-73-76
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-72-69-69
|-5
|400
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.