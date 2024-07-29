Rory McIlroy betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

McIlroy has finished in the top five three times over his last five appearances.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.

In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 322.4 yards in his past five starts.

McIlroy is averaging 2.017 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.