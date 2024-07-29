PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

    Rory McIlroy enters play in Paris looking for better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition after failing to make the cut in his last outing, The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top five three times over his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 322.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • McIlroy is averaging 2.017 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 10.546 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McIlroy .

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.921 ranks first on TOUR this season, and his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy has a 0.397 average that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR, while he ranks 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.42. He has broken par 26.80% of the time (21st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance2319.2322.4
    Greens in Regulation %9065.98%65.43%
    Putts Per Round2328.4228.6
    Par Breakers2126.80%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance712.09%12.65%

    McIlroy's best finishes

    • McIlroy has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned two wins along with six top-five finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • With 2545 points, McIlroy currently sits third in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.117 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • McIlroy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.404.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.934.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.827). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.9213.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.3971.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.3033.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2752.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.89610.546

    McIlroy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship367-66-68-65-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship465-70-67-66-12540
    August 24-27TOUR Championship470-67-71-65-7--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6671-74-69-26
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2474-66-69-70-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-67-72-68-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2173-70-68-76-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1965-73-69-72-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open369-70-72-66-11190
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-77-71-73+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3367-68-68-74-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-25400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship167-68-67-65-17700
    May 16-19PGA Championship1266-71-68-67-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open466-72-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1570-71-73-76+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open265-72-69-69-5400
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-67-68-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-75+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.