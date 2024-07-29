PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

    Matt Fitzpatrick will compete in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition from July 31 - Aug. 3 after a 50th-place finish at The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 2.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fitzpatrick has an average of 2.205 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fitzpatrick .

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 (80th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.4 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick has a -0.062 mark (114th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has registered a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.41, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 24.51% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85299.4295.3
    Greens in Regulation %12664.46%61.39%
    Putts Per Round2228.4128.6
    Par Breakers7224.51%18.61%
    Bogey Avoidance6614.29%15.28%

    Fitzpatrick's best finishes

    • Fitzpatrick has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Fitzpatrick, who has 1074 points, currently sits 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987 (he finished 15th in that tournament).
    • Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick produced his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.330. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.295), which ranked second in the field.
    • Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0900.725
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.062-1.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0510.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3632.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4422.205

    Fitzpatrick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2170-67-70-67-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-75+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship566-69-68-69-16300
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1071-74-70-67-668
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-73-73-75+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2870-66-70-70-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-65-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-73-78-67+811
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday573-70-74-69-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-79-69+137
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3674-65-63-69-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-69-66-70-814
    July 18-20The Open Championship5070-78-73-72+911

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.