Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

Matt Fitzpatrick will compete in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition from July 31 - Aug. 3 after a 50th-place finish at The Open Championship.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
- Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 2.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fitzpatrick has an average of 2.205 in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 (80th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.4 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick has a -0.062 mark (114th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has registered a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.41, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 24.51% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|299.4
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|64.46%
|61.39%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.41
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|72
|24.51%
|18.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|14.29%
|15.28%
Fitzpatrick's best finishes
- Fitzpatrick has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Fitzpatrick, who has 1074 points, currently sits 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987 (he finished 15th in that tournament).
- Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick produced his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.330. In that event, he finished 10th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.295), which ranked second in the field.
- Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.090
|0.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.062
|-1.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.051
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.363
|2.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.442
|2.205
Fitzpatrick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-65-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-73-78-67
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|73-70-74-69
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-79-69
|+13
|7
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|74-65-63-69
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-69-66-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|70-78-73-72
|+9
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.