Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987 (he finished 15th in that tournament).

Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick produced his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.330. In that event, he finished 10th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.295), which ranked second in the field.