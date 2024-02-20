Thorbjørn Olesen Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Thorbjørn Olesen enters play in Vallarta, Mexico trying for better results February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after missing the cut in his most recent outing, The Open Championship.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- This is Olesen's first time playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Olesen's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Olesen has an average finish of 28th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Olesen has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging -0.745 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging -2.186 Strokes Gained: Total.
Olesen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.3
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.64%
|56.35%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|14.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|21.53%
|20.63%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Olesen's Best Finishes
- Olesen took part in three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those three tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Olesen's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot -5 and finished 25th.
Olesen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.186
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Olesen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.