Feb 20, 2024

Thorbjørn Olesen Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen enters play in Vallarta, Mexico trying for better results February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after missing the cut in his most recent outing, The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • This is Olesen's first time playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Olesen's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Olesen has an average finish of 28th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Olesen has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging -0.745 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging -2.186 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Olesen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-305.3306.0
    Greens in Regulation %-57.64%56.35%
    Putts Per Round-29.5030.2
    Par Breakers-15.28%14.68%
    Bogey Avoidance-21.53%20.63%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Olesen's Best Finishes

    • Olesen took part in three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those three tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
    • Last season Olesen's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot -5 and finished 25th.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.186

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Olesen's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-77+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2567-68-68-72-5--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-77+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

