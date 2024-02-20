Thorbjørn Olesen Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five events, Olesen has an average finish of 28th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Olesen has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging -0.745 Strokes Gained: Putting.