3H AGO
Daniel Berger betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Daniel Berger seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He placed 15th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2019.
Latest odds for Berger at the 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Berger finished 15th (with a score of 14-under) in his lone appearance at the 3M Open in recent years (in 2019).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Berger's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/4/2019
|15
|68-66-69-67
|-14
Berger's recent performances
- In his last five events, Berger has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Berger has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of 5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Daniel Berger has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Berger is averaging -2.516 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Berger is averaging -0.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Berger .
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.314 this season (42nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 121st, while his 69.5% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 22nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.438. Additionally, he ranks 18th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.19%.
- On the greens, Berger's -0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 176th this season, and his 30.27 putts-per-round average ranks 177th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|295.8
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|69.19%
|67.13%
|Putts Per Round
|177
|30.27
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.12%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|16.92%
|21.30%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger, who has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 47.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Berger, who has 211 points, currently sits 136th in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.473.
- Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger delivered his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.357.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.631, which ranked 41st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.314
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.438
|1.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.086
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-0.722
|-2.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.055
|-0.635
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.