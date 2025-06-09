DFS Dish: Drafting best supporting cast as Scottie Scheffler hogs centerstage at Oakmont
6 Min Read
Written by Will Gray
The sound bellowing from the top of the DraftKings daily fantasy games is the Scottie Scheffler ($14,400) express barreling down the tracks.
The No. 1 player at the Official World Golf Ranking sets the market for the third consecutive major championship this season. In search of his first U.S. Open Championship and second consecutive major victory, the Texan has won in three of his last four starts on TOUR and will look to extend his streak of paydays in the major championships to 13 straight. No player gains more shots on average, and he has missed the weekend once in his last 20 major championship starts (12 top-10s, three victories).
Loading up on him will be a popular choice this week. Finding the five other supporting actors will be the task at hand.
The other 155 players teeing it up at the 125th U.S. Open not only have to deal with the best player on the planet, but also one of the most relentless courses to host the championship. Oakmont, playing 7,372 yards to par 70 and hosting the national championship for a record 10th time, is famous for its lightning-quick greens and demanding ball-striking. Previous champions Rory McIlroy ($12,400) and two-time winner Bryson DeChambeau ($11,000) have the power and experience to push Scheffler, but only one of these players is in form. DeChambeau is the only player outside Scheffler to hit the top 10, finishing T5 at the Masters and T2 at the PGA Championship this season.
DeChambeau also checks the box from the 2016 event held at Oakmont. Playing professionally for the first time, he cashed T15 while McIlroy crashed out before the weekend. McIlroy continues to search for answers with his driver after winning the Masters, but DeChambeau is knocking on the door of victory. A win this week would join Brooks Koepka ($8,200) and Curtis Strange as the only players to win back-to-back U.S. Open trophies in recent memory.
Building a roster outside this elite trio, many will look to regular U.S. Open contender Xander Schauffele ($10,400). His 2025 season has produced more questions than answers, with both the driver and, mysteriously, his putter. He’s never missed the cut in eight visits to this event, and a T14 is his only finish outside the top 10. Nobody who has completed 20 rounds at this event owns a better scoring average than his 70.13. He has not missed the weekend in 64 consecutive starts, the longest streak on TOUR. Other stars of note not recently firing on all cylinders include Collin Morikawa ($9,800), Ludvig Åberg ($9,600) and Koepka. Neither Morikawa nor Åberg have hit the top 10 since March and early April, respectively. Koepka did not survive to see the weekend at the Masters or PGA Championship. Jon Rahm ($10,200) ran his streak of T15 or better in major championships to three after cashing T8 at the PGA Championship. The Spaniard tasted blood on the back nine on Sunday when he tied Scheffler for the lead. A disappointing final six holes in Charlotte (North Carolina) should refocus the 2021 winner at Torrey Pines for this week.
For those searching for value, Patrick Cantlay ($9,300) has started nine U.S. Opens and finished all of them. Flashing form in Pennsylvania with T4 at the Truist Championship outside Philadelphia, he racked up another solid T12 payday at Memorial after missing the cut at the PGA Championship. Cantlay runs well where he runs well, and almost a decade of results point to the U.S. Open being one of those weeks. After racking up T4 finishes at two old-school designs, the Philadelphia Cricket Club and Colonial Country Club, Tommy Fleetwood ($8,800) will command attention this week. The Englishman loads his schedule against the best fields on the toughest courses and has played the weekend in 17 of his last 20 major championships.
Key stats for making picks at U.S. Open
Hideki Matsuyama ($8,000) and his fantastic short game have missed the cut once in 12 U.S. Open appearances and has never finished worse than T35. He owns four top-10 paydays during that stretch, his best results of the four major championships. Shane Lowry ($7,800), the 54-hole leader at Oakmont in 2016 by three shots before sharing second, owns five top-25 paydays in his last six starts on TOUR, highlighted by T2 at the Truist Championship. The Irishman ranks fifth in Strokes Gained: Total and is second in SG: Approach the Green. Sepp Straka ($7,700) owns two victories and five top-10 paydays in 2025 but has not found the weekend in the first two major championships. Only Scheffler has gained more total strokes this season, and Straka is the better putter. There is super value here if you can stomach the recent results in the majors.
All Keegan Bradley ($7,400) has done in his last two starts on TOUR is crank out a T8 at Quail Hollow Club and T7 at Memorial, two of the most demanding tracks on TOUR. If he wins this week, he won't have to worry about picking himself for the Ryder Cup! Ben Griffin ($7,200) has won twice and finished second in his last six starts on TOUR. Not many have a better short game, and not many are hotter! Min Woo Lee ($7,000) has played three U.S. Opens in the last three years and cashed T26 or better in all of them. Matt Fitzpatrick ($7,000), the 2022 winner, picked up his first top 10 in a major championship at Quail Hollow (T8) since the 2023 Masters. Sam Burns ($7,000) is the hottest player around this value. After closing with 62 in Canada before falling in a playoff, his run of seven straight continues, including five cashing T19 or better.
Digging deeper, top-heavy rosters will need help, and Harris English ($6,700) can provide cover. Like Cantlay, he’s never missed the weekend in nine U.S. Open starts, owns a pair of top-five finishes from his three top-10 paydays. The five-time winner on TOUR, including at Torrey Pines South in 2025, quietly shared 11th at the Masters before sharing second behind the runaway train of Scheffler at the PGA Championship. His streak of playing the weekend in majors is now six straight, tied for fourth-best in the field. Denny McCarthy ($6,600) is an outstanding putter and that should play on these incredible greens. Brian Harman ($6,500) has made the cut in his last seven U.S. Open appearances and is a major champion. With the pressure of playing his national open behind him, Taylor Pendrith ($6,500) can focus on adding to his four top-10 results in 2025, including T5 at the PGA Championship. Toss in a T23 in 2020 at Winged Foot and T16 at Pinehurst, and I’m more interested. Davis Riley ($6,200) also shared second at the PGA Championship after earning T21 at the Masters. Bud Cauley($6,100) is more complete through the bag and sits 10th in SG: Total. Thorbjørn Olesen ($6,000) and Victor Perez ($5,900) are 0-4 and 0-5, respectively, in this event. On the other hand, please don’t tell anyone that Guido Migliozzi ($5,700) has played a pair of U.S. Open events and cashed T4 in 2021 and T14 in 2022.
Here's how I would devise a six-man lineup this week, staying within the $50,000 salary cap for DraftKings contests:
- Scottie Scheffler ($14,400)
- Shane Lowry ($7,800)
- Sepp Straka ($7,700)
- Ben Griffin ($7,200)
- Harris English ($6,700)
- Bud Cauley ($6,100)