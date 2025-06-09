DFS Dish: Drafting best supporting cast as Scottie Scheffler hogs centerstage at Oakmont

Digging deeper, top-heavy rosters will need help, and Harris English ($6,700) can provide cover. Like Cantlay, he’s never missed the weekend in nine U.S. Open starts, owns a pair of top-five finishes from his three top-10 paydays. The five-time winner on TOUR, including at Torrey Pines South in 2025, quietly shared 11th at the Masters before sharing second behind the runaway train of Scheffler at the PGA Championship. His streak of playing the weekend in majors is now six straight, tied for fourth-best in the field. Denny McCarthy ($6,600) is an outstanding putter and that should play on these incredible greens. Brian Harman ($6,500) has made the cut in his last seven U.S. Open appearances and is a major champion. With the pressure of playing his national open behind him, Taylor Pendrith ($6,500) can focus on adding to his four top-10 results in 2025, including T5 at the PGA Championship. Toss in a T23 in 2020 at Winged Foot and T16 at Pinehurst, and I’m more interested. Davis Riley ($6,200) also shared second at the PGA Championship after earning T21 at the Masters. Bud Cauley($6,100) is more complete through the bag and sits 10th in SG: Total. Thorbjørn Olesen ($6,000) and Victor Perez ($5,900) are 0-4 and 0-5, respectively, in this event. On the other hand, please don’t tell anyone that Guido Migliozzi ($5,700) has played a pair of U.S. Open events and cashed T4 in 2021 and T14 in 2022.