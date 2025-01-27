Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler opens as Pebble Beach betting favorite ahead of 2025 debut
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The second Signature Event of the year features the 2025 debut of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who headlines the field as the betting favorite for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Scheffler opened at +400 according to FanDuel Sportsbook oddsmakers as he makes his first start since damaging his hand over Christmas and recovering from subsequent surgery. The reigning FedExCup champion led the TOUR last year in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and SG: Approach, meaning his strengths meet the demands of the two-course rotation of Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Scheffler made his tournament debut last year and finished T6 during the event that was shortened to 54 holes.
Without world No. 2 Xander Schauffele in the field, Rory McIlroy (+1100) easily slides into the second choice on the California seaside layout in the eyes of oddsmakers. A busy fall saw the Ulsterman hit the podium four times in five events, including winning the DP World Tour Championship and a sixth Race to Dubai title in November. McIlroy knocked off the rust with a T4 at the Hero Dubai Classic this month (and makes his TGL debut on Monday, Jan. 27) but will be making just his third start at Pebble Beach, looking to improve on T66 last year after missing the cut in 2018.
Collin Morikawa(+1400) was raised in Southern California and played college golf in the East Bay at the University of California but is making just his second appearance. Sharing 14th last year, the two-time major champion is looking for his first win since the Baycurrent Classic in the fall of 2023. His first start of the season saw him secure second place at The Sentry with only two bogeys on the card. A spectacular talent off the tee, his accuracy on a firm, fast track should translate to his 19th consecutive trip to the weekend on TOUR.
While Justin Thomas (+1400) did not contend at the first Signature Event of the season, The Sentry, the two-time major champion did close with 10-under 63 at Kapalua. He took that momentum to the La Quinta desert two weeks later and registered his fifth top-10 payday in his last six events. Returning to Carmel Bay in 2024 after a decade on the sidelines, he hit the third most Greens in Regulation, made one bogey, and cashed T6.
Ludvig Åberg (+1600) turns the page from a disappointing final 54 holes last week at the Farmers Insurance Open. The first-round leader after posting 63 on the North Course, the Swede did not break 74 in three tries on the more difficult South Course while battling illness. Last year at Pebble Beach, he posted a bogey-free 12-under total in his two rounds on the host course but fell a shot short of catching champion and Pebble Beach course record holder (60) Wyndham Clark (+4500).
The most decorated at Pebble Beach in the group at +2000 or better, Patrick Cantlay (+2000), has produced five finishes of T11 or better from seven events. Never missing the cut before the tournament became a Signature Event, the Californian previously shared the course record at Pebble Beach (bogey-free 62) and owns a bogey-free round of 64 at Spyglass Hill. Fluent throughout the bag, Cantlay maintains a streak of nine consecutive events at T25 or better, including T5 at The American Express in his last competition. He is notorious for playing well where he has previously played well.
Hideki Matsuyama (+2500) kicked off his season in style with a victory in the first Signature Event of the season at The Sentry. Following his win with T16 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, he joined Åberg by posting two rounds of 75 or worse on the South Course last week. Unlike Åberg, his first appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024 resulted in three rounds in the 70s for T71.
The roller-coaster ride Sungjae Im (+2800) is currently aboard, returned to the top with a T4 at the Farmers Insurance Open, one week after missing the cut in the Coachella Valley. In 11 rounds this season, only one loop, 77 at The American Express, has been worse than par. Not known for his power with the driver, his T3 payday at The Sentry and T4 result last week came on two of the longest courses on TOUR. After missing the weekend on debut in 2019, he returned in 2024 to cash T66, but closed with 66 on Pebble Beach, his best round in six loops. Of the favorites, he gains the most strokes on the greens, a common stat of the last five players to lift the trophy on Carmel Bay.
Farmers Insurance Open champion Harris English (+7500) appeared for the first time in over a decade last year and finished 76th out of 80 players. The runner-up from Torrey Pines, Sam Stevens (+12000), plus third-place finisher Andrew Novak (+12000), join Justin Lower (+22000), J.J. Spaun (+9000) and Lee Hodges (+22000) in the Pebble field via the Aon Swing 5.
Past champions teeing it up include 2023 winner Justin Rose (+17000), 2022 champ Tom Hoge (+9000), 2020 winner Nick Taylor (+7500), and Jordan Spieth (+4500), who won here in 2017 and will make his first start of the year following offseason wrist surgery.
Here's a look at the outright odds for some of the other notables in the 80-man field, via FanDuel:
- +3500: Tommy Fleetwood
- +4000: Jason Day, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns
- +4500: Will Zalatoris
- +5000: Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith
- +5500: Tom Kim
- +6000: Rasmus Højgaard, Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka, Max Greyserman, Maverick McNealy, Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An
- +6500: Sahith Theegala, Beau Hossler, Shane Lowry
- +7000: Max Homa, Russell Henley, Adam Scott, Nick Taylor
- +8000: Akshay Bhatia, Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy
- +9000: Keith Mitchell, J.J. Spaun, Harry Hall, J.T. Poston
