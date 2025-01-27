Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler opens as Pebble Beach betting favorite ahead of 2025 debut

The roller-coaster ride Sungjae Im (+2800) is currently aboard, returned to the top with a T4 at the Farmers Insurance Open, one week after missing the cut in the Coachella Valley. In 11 rounds this season, only one loop, 77 at The American Express, has been worse than par. Not known for his power with the driver, his T3 payday at The Sentry and T4 result last week came on two of the longest courses on TOUR. After missing the weekend on debut in 2019, he returned in 2024 to cash T66, but closed with 66 on Pebble Beach, his best round in six loops. Of the favorites, he gains the most strokes on the greens, a common stat of the last five players to lift the trophy on Carmel Bay.