TGL betting preview: Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links faces an uphill battle against Los Angeles GC

Woods’ only competitive golf in recent times came at the PNC Championship where he, along with son Charlie, were defeated by Bernhard and Jason Langer in a playoff. Despite his lack of reps, I actually think Woods could be a stud in the TGL arena. He still has one of the great iron games, and his short-game imagination and ability has always been world-class. If he is to cash plus-money bets going forward in golf – it will probably be in this arena!