TGL betting preview: Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links faces an uphill battle against Los Angeles GC
5 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
They say you should never write off a champion, but Tiger Woods and his Jupiter Links Golf Club are certainly fighting an uphill battle in their TGL debut against Los Angeles Golf Club.
It’s not just that Woods has hardly teed it up in recent seasons, but also that teammates Kevin Kisner and Max Homa have certainly been in better form than what they bring to the table this Tuesday night.
They’ll face off against an L.A. squad that includes Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Justin Rose. While Rose is yet to play this season, Morikawa and Theegala look set to be dominant forces in this competition.
Los Angeles GC are -163 betting favorites with FanDuel Sportsbook for the clash, with Jupiter Links priced as +125 underdogs. We correctly predicted The Bay (+100) to win as underdogs in the opener, but this time around it will be tougher for the outsiders to win.
Woods’ only competitive golf in recent times came at the PNC Championship where he, along with son Charlie, were defeated by Bernhard and Jason Langer in a playoff. Despite his lack of reps, I actually think Woods could be a stud in the TGL arena. He still has one of the great iron games, and his short-game imagination and ability has always been world-class. If he is to cash plus-money bets going forward in golf – it will probably be in this arena!
A year ago, Kisner and Homa looked like two sneaky good additions to Woods’ squad based on their personality alone. They are the type of competitors you need in these match-type situations and could certainly still find something in the fast-paced world of TGL.
But Kisner missed 17 cuts from 23 events last season as he transitions towards what should be a fantastic broadcasting career and Homa, after a nice T3 at the Masters in April, had just one more top 10 all season. They’ll need their natural competitive match-play juices to return.
The worst thing that could have happened for Jupiter Links GC in last week’s TGL opener was the underdogs The Bay GC catching the New York GC napping early. The Bay quickly performed, cruising to a dominant 9-2 victory, and showed that complacency in this format can be punished.
The Bay Golf Club wins in opening night at TGL
This will ensure that Morikawa, Theegala and Rose are ready from the first tee, and an ambush is less likely. Morikawa was a runner-up to Hideki Matsuyama in Maui a little over a week ago, while Theegala blew out some rust in the Hawaii double after a 2024 that included nine top 10s.
While I am trying to find ways in my head – not heart – to back Woods, it’s tough. Maybe his first swing will be his best, and Jupiter Links can be the first to go 1-Up? That pays -102, with Los Angeles priced at -130.
Outside of that, the juice might be with Los Angeles to lead at certain points of the match. They are +170 to lead after three holes, +130 to lead after six holes and +115 to lead after nine holes, the end of Triples play.
As a reminder, each match consists of three players from each team going head-to-head in a 15-hole match featuring two different formats – nine holes of Triples and six holes of Singles – across a selection of custom-designed holes.
Triples is an alternate-shot format where players will take turns teeing off from hole-to-hole and rotate hitting shots until the hole is finished. In Singles, we will see Rose vs. Woods on holes 10 and 13, Morikawa vs. Kisner on holes 11 and 14, and Theegala and Homa will clash on holes 12 and 15.
If the match is close at the end of Triples, unlike last week, then Woods could well hold the key. If he can best Rose, he might just open up an avenue for Homa who might find a little magic under pressure to combat the (possibly jetlagged) Theegala. It’s grasping… but who knows!
Every hole is worth one point (unless the Hammer is used). The team with the most points at the end of the match wins. What is “the Hammer?” It’s a wrinkle that mimics the very popular gambling game amongst amateur and pro golfers alike.
Jupiter Links GC holds the honor on Tuesday and will start with the Hammer, which raises the stakes of a hole by one point when played and accepted. The other team then takes possession of the Hammer and could choose to throw it on the same hole, making the hole worth three points, or hold on to it until later in the match.
Teams can decline the Hammer but by doing so concede the hole and the points on offer. However, teams can’t decline the Hammer when it is thrown before the first tee shot on a given hole.
I expect the Hammer to appear more than twice as it did last week. Woods, Kisner and Homa are certainly the type of players who like trying to needle others and place more pressure on their shots. They will need to try to unsettle their opponents in this way, verbally and on the course, to have a decent shot.
The match will go to overtime if tied after 15 holes, with teams competing in a best two-out-of-three closest-to-the-pin competition to determine the winner.
For all the Woods fans out there – this is your chance to get him at plus-money that might just pay off – even if I don’t think it will. Take Los Angeles to win.
Benny’s Bet: Los Angeles GC (-163)
