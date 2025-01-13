DFS Dish: Stack middle values, find sleepers for The American Express
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
The American Express is the perfect tournament to take a risk on the middle and lower tiers as you chase success in the DraftKings DFS contest.
As a reminder, The American Express is played across three courses for the opening three rounds (Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course, La Quinta Country Club) before a cut is made to finish the final round back at the Pete Dye Stadium Course. While big names have routinely contended over the last eight years, and pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm won twice in that span, the other winners were certainly less expected.
Around the likes of Xander Schauffele (T3), Justin Thomas (T3) and Sam Burns (T6) a year ago were winner Nick Dunlap (an amateur at the time) and the likes of Kevin Yu and Michael Kim. Other winners have included outsiders Andrew Landry and Adam Long. Like most weeks in DFS, users need to find the diamonds in the rough if they are going to contend. This week could be the one where you focus on the pivotal $7,000-$8,000 range.
With the early-week withdrawal of Schauffele ($11,400), the top options in salary this week are Thomas ($10,400) and Sungjae Im ($10,300), the only two players above the $10,000 threshold.
Thomas returned to the tournament a year ago after a long hiatus and promptly had his high finish, including a course-record 61 on the Pete Dye Stadium Course on Saturday. Im has finished inside the top 25 in all six career trips to La Quinta, but only once in the top 10.
Eight players are sitting in the $9,000-$9,800 range, and frankly, you might be smart to pick just one from those top 10 names in the competition.
It begins with Sam Burns ($9,800), who looked like a winner a year ago until a diabolical double bogey-double bogey finish to crash to T6. Patrick Cantlay ($9,600) also resides here as someone with a previous runner-up finish in the event, but also someone who went from T10 to T52 across last year’s final round in the desert.
Tony Finau ($9,500): A staple here with decent showings, but last contended when he hit a fourth-place finish in 2021. Coming off an off-season with some injury concerns.
Tom Kim ($9,300): Sandwiched between two missed cuts at the event is a T6. A decent start in Hawaii last week was thwarted by a third-round 74.
In the $8,000-$9,000 range you can pick up defending champion Nick Dunlap ($8,500),who showed his triumph wasn’t a fluke by winning for a second time last season on TOUR.
Other players in this price range with form coming from Hawaii include J.J. Spaun, Harry Hall, Patrick Fishburn, Eric Cole and Sony Open in Hawaii winner Nick Taylor.
Head even lower down the board to find some potential value.
J.T. Poston ($7,800): When a shootout is on the cards, the Postman usually delivers. Loves chasing birdies. T6 and T11 here the last two starts.
Tom Hoge ($7,800): Since 2020 at PGA WEST, Hoge has made four of five cuts with a solo second, a T6 and a T17.
Adam Hadwin ($7,700): Hasn’t missed a cut in nine attempts including a pair of seconds, one T3 and two T6s. He also owns La Quinta’s course record with a 59.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($7,600): The runner-up from last year was also T11 the year prior. Clearly likes something amongst this rotation of courses.
Erik van Rooyen ($7,100): Top-25s in the last two seasons in this event. When his putter gets hot, look out.
Also, at the start of any new PGA TOUR season, it can be worth knowing about the rookies who could surprise. Here are a few in the crosshairs:
Jackson Suber ($7,000): Coming off a T6 in the Sony Open where he closed 66-65.
Frankie Capan III ($6,800): A T45 at the Sony Open in Hawaii might sound average, but he did have two rounds of 65. Had a win and two runner-up finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour last year and made the cut at the U.S. Open after qualifying. This 25-year-old has talent and will pop at some stage.
Here's a look at how I would build a lineup this week in La Quinta, staying below the $50,000 salary cap for DraftKings contests:
- Sam Burns ($9,800)
- Nick Dunlap ($8,500)
- Eric Cole ($8,300)
- Adam Hadwin ($7,700)
- J.T. Poston ($7,800)
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($7,600)
